Man shot dead after killing 2 officers at Johor police station, investigations ongoing

Man shot dead by police after killing officers and injuring one at Johor station

A man has been shot dead after an attack at a police station in Johor on Friday (17 May) morning.

The 21-year-old attacker had allegedly used a parang to fatally slash one police officer, before using the victim’s gun to shoot another multiple times.

A third policeman, who was also seriously injured during the altercation, shot the attacker dead.

Johor police later discovered evidence that the attacker was a member of the extremist group Jemaah Islamiyah (JI).

They have arrested seven people and are tracking down more than 20 JI members in Johor.

Attacker used parang and gun to kill officers

According to Malay Mail, the incident occurred at Johor’s Ulu Tiram police station at 2.54am on Friday.

The attacker entered the police station with a parang and a mask covering his face.

He then approached Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, who was manning the station counter at the time, and slashed his neck and head, killing him on the spot.

The attacker then grabbed the victim’s service weapon and repeatedly shot at another policeman, Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, also killing him on the spot.

According to The Star, Constable Said came out to check on the commotion before being shot.

A third policeman, who was also attacked, managed to stop the attacker by shooting him dead.

The Star confirmed that the bodies of the deceased policemen were sent to Hospital Sultan Ismail’s forensic department.

The injured policeman is also currently being treated at the same hospital.

An update by the Johor Police on Facebook revealed that the injured policeman, Mohd Hasif Roslan, is in stable condition.

Police suspect attacker was JI member

According to CNA, Malaysia’s Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain said that after further investigation, officers discovered that the attacker was a JI member.

The 21-year-old assailant had allegedly prepared to attack the police station as officers found zinc sheets and other materials in his bag, which he could use as a shield during a firefight.

Mr Razarudin suspected the attack was to obtain police weapons, however, the motive is still unclear.

Johor police are still investigating the case.

Johor police tracking down over 20 JI members

Mr Razarudin confirmed that more than 20 people allegedly involved in the JI group are being tracked down, CNA reported. They will be brought in for questioning.

Five of the suspect’s family members, aged between 19 and 62, have been arrested.

The suspect’s 62-year-old father is believed to be a known member of JI.

Two individuals were also arrested on suspicion that they were involved in the attack.

They were at the police station filing a police report about an incident which took place two years ago.

Mr Razarudin claimed their presence at the station was “not logical”, and implied that they may have been there as a distraction.

