Police hunting man who fired gunshots at KLIA & fled, bodyguard seriously injured

Man fired gunshots intending to shoot wife at KLIA

Malaysian police are on the hunt for a suspect who fired gunshots at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) early today (14 April).

The shots struck a personal bodyguard who sustained serious injuries.

The police have since identified the suspect, whom they say has prior criminal records.

Suspect fired 2 gunshots at KLIA Terminal 1

According to BERNAMA, a man fired two shots at the arrival hall of KLIA Terminal 1 at around 1.30am on Sunday (14 April).

Footage circulating on TikTok warned those at KLIA Terminal 1 or on their way there to be careful as there was a shooting incident at that time.

In a media statement addressing the KLIA shooting incident, Selangor Police Chief Dato’ Hussein bin Omar Khan shared that the man had actually wanted to fire the shots at his wife.

Police investigations found that the intended target — the suspect’s wife — was awaiting the return of an umrah or minor pilgrimage group at the terminal.

Instead of hitting her, one of the two shots struck a local man, who was a personal bodyguard. The victim suffered severe injuries.

Suspect flees scene of incident

Thereafter, the suspect fled the scene and is believed to have headed North.

The police have since identified him as 38-year-old Hafizul Harawi, the husband and business partner of the intended victim, noted the New Straits Times (NST).

Before shooting at his wife, Hafizul allegedly threw firecrackers and injured two members of the public.

He then fired two shots at close range while approaching his wife, only to hit a bodyguard instead.

Hafizul subsequently fled to his car which was at the carpark and drove off.

The police have identified him as armed and dangerous and warned the public not to engage. Should they see him, they should inform the police immediately.

Hafizul has no valid licence to carry a gun and is said to have previous criminal records including two for intimidation and one for theft and impersonating a civil servant, NST stated in a separate report.

Security at KLIA to be reviewed

A manhunt to track down Hafizul is ongoing.

The police are also investigating the case under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder and the Firearms Act. They emphasise that the incident is of a personal nature and has no links to terrorist activities.

Meanwhile, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Comm Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain has said that the authorities will study security measures at KLIA “thoroughly and comprehensively” following the incident.

The Star also quoted him as saying that there was a specific target in this case. Therefore, the public need not worry about security at the airport for now.

