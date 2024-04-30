Myanmar records temperature of 48.2℃, highest in 56 years

Temperature in Myanmar hits record 48.2℃, highest in over 50 years

Amid the heatwave stifling Southeast Asia, Myanmar reached a record-breaking high temperature of 48.2℃ in April.

This marks the highest temperature ever recorded in the nation since records began 56 years ago.

In response, individuals are refraining from outdoor activities during the day due to concerns about heatstroke.

Town of Chauk experiences record-breaking 48.2℃ on 28 April

Chauk, a town nestled along the banks of the Irrawaddy River in north-central Myanmar, sizzled to a record-breaking 48.2℃ on Sunday (28 April), according to the country’s Department of Meteorology and Hydrology.

This scorching figure shattered the previous record of 47.4℃ set in 1968.

Residents of Chauk are attempting to endure the blistering heat by seeking refuge indoors.

“It was too hot here, and all of us just stayed at home,” one told AFP News. “We can do nothing when it’s like this.”

The relentless heatwave has brought about water shortages and widespread illness, as reported by The Irrawaddy.

Similar conditions prevailed elsewhere in the region, with Nyaung Oo trailing close behind Chauk at 46℃ on the same day.

In Yangon, a woman shared her reluctance to venture outdoors during the day for fear of succumbing to heatstroke.

Last Thursday (25 April), Myanmar’s daytime temperatures were 3℃ to 4℃ higher than the April average.

Many head to parks for short respite from sizzling heat in Myanmar

Furthermore, power outages or blackouts are a common occurrence in areas like Yangon.

The Taipei Times noted that those unable to afford pricey diesel generators for their homes must still battle the sizzling heat outdoors.

Many would then head to the breezy metropolis parks to enjoy a short respite from the intense weather.

Earlier this month, former leader Aung San Suu Kyi was relocated from prison to house arrest to protect her from the sweltering heatwave.

Southeast Asian countries are collectively grappling with the relentless heatwave.

Between January and April this year, at least 30 individuals in Thailand were killed by heatstroke.

Featured image adapted from Xinhua and AFP via Taipei Times.