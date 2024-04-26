Thailand heatstroke claims 30 victims, authorities issue extreme heat warning

Thailand heatstroke claims 30 victims this year

At least 30 people have been killed by heatstroke in Thailand between January and 17 April 2024, according to the Thai Health Ministry’s statement on 24 April.

The city authorities in Bangkok have issued a warning, urging people to stay hydrated and avoid being exposed to the sun.

Significantly increased compared to last year

The Thai Health Ministry reported that the death toll from heatstroke in 2024 is worrying, with the number reaching up to 30 between January and April, compared to 37 for the entire year of 2023, as reported by PPTVHD 36.

The at-risk groups include children, the elderly, pregnant women, and people with diseases.

The heat index falls under the “extremely dangerous” level

On 24 April, the temperature in Bangkok was recorded at 40.1°C but reportedly felt like more than 52°C, says Mothership.

Thailand’s Department of Health posted a heat map picture on its Facebook page on 25 April, showing the temperature rising to 52°C in some provinces in the south and east of the country.

Stay hydrated and avoid outdoor activities

The Thai Health Ministry is encouraging people to avoid outdoor activities, especially between 11am and 3pm, and to drink two to four glasses of water every hour. It’s best to avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and drinks that contain high sugar.

Wearing comfortable and breathable clothing is also recommended.

Those who work outdoors should seek shelter or ask for help from people nearby if symptoms such as dizziness, skin rashes, nausea, and rapid breathing appear.

