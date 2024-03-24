Temperatures exceeding 35°C recorded in S’pore on 24 March as warm conditions persist

Some areas of Singapore record temperatures exceeding 35°C on 24 March

If you’ve been feeling extra hot and bothered lately, you’re not alone. The whole of Singapore is feeling the heat today (24 March), especially folks in some areas where temperatures exceeded 35°C.

As of 5.02pm, the figures have fallen slightly but are no less concerning.

Today’s temperatures are just a hint of the dry and warm conditions predicted for the rest of March.

Relatively high temperatures recorded in Singapore on 24 March

Temperature observations by the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) on Sunday (24 March) were rather startling as the heat map showed almost the entire island glowing amber.

Bright red spots emerged in several areas, where the temperatures were notably higher.

Paya Lebar, for example, recorded a high of 35.3°C sometime past 2pm today (24 March).

Meanwhile, over in Choa Chu Kang, the temperature spiked to 36.3°C close to 3pm in the afternoon.

Dry & warm conditions predicted for rest of March

For those who’ve been keeping up with weather updates, today’s figures may not be too surprising. After all, the MSS did forecast the rest of March to be warm and dry.

In an advisory on 15 March, the MSS warned that daily maximum temperatures may exceed 35°C “on a few days when there is less cloud coverage”.

As to when the dry spell will end, we’ll have to wait till the next weather advisory is released.

