Dry & warm weather in S’pore to persist over second half of March

Dry & warm weather to continue for the rest of March

Over the rest of March, dry and warm weather will persist in Singapore.

This is due to Northeast Monsoon conditions prevailing over the region and low-level winds blowing from the northwest or northeast.

A short respite, however, is expected in the last week of March, with thundery showers on some afternoons.

Daily maximum temperatures may exceed 35°C

In a media advisory on 15 March about the weather forecast for the rest of the month, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) shared its prediction that the daily maximum temperature would be around 34°C and 35°C for the rest of the month.

On days with less cloud coverage, the temperature may exceed 35°C.

Over the past fortnight, Singapore’s daily maximum temperature ranged between 31.6°C and 36.0°C. On Wednesday (13 March) evening, the temperature at Sentosa hit a particularly high 36.0°C.

Total rainfall expected to be below average

Additionally, the total rainfall for the second half of March is expected to be below average over most parts of the island.

However, localised short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers are forecast on certain afternoons. They are expected to occur especially in the last week of March.

Thundery showers fell on most afternoons in the first week of the month.

Most parts of the island also experienced above-average rainfall in the first fortnight.

On 4 March in particular, Buona Vista recorded a daily total rainfall of 98.6mm. This was the highest recorded rainfall for the first half of March.

To receive updates on the daily weather forecast, you can visit the MSS website, NEA website, or download the myENV app.

