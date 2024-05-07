Man gets attacked by 5 people outside S’pore State Courts, police investigating

Man attacked by group of 5 outside Singapore State Courts

A man was attacked by five others outside the Singapore State Courts last Friday (3 May).

While the reason for the scuffle is unclear, one of the assailants could be heard saying that they needed to teach the victim a “lesson”.

Police are now investigating the incident.

5 vs 1 fight on the streets

In a video shared by Singapore Uncensored, a lone individual finds himself outnumbered in a harrowing street altercation, surrounded by a group of five assailants.

The footage begins with one of the assailants holding onto the victim’s legs while the others take turns kicking him.

After a brief struggle, the victim manages to roll into the nearby shrubbery, breaking free from his assailant’s grip.

However, his respite is short-lived as he rises to his feet, only to be swiftly knocked back down by a punch from one of his attackers.

Another assailant then taunts the man, telling him to “run”.

Eventually, the victim rolls onto the street and slowly gets up.

He then walks away from the scene with a slight limp.

Several onlookers can be seen stunned by the scene unfolding in front of them.

The clip ends with one of the attackers saying that the victim had to be “taught a lesson”.

Police investigating incident

In response to queries by MS News, the police confirmed that they received a call for assistance at 3 Havelock Square on 3 May at about 10.40am.

A 40-year-old man sustained minor injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital.

Investigations are currently underway.

