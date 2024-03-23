2 men seen fighting near Woodlands Checkpoint, investigation ongoing

2 men fight near Woodlands Checkpoint, investigation into incident ongoing

On Friday (22 March), footage of two men fighting near Woodlands Checkpoint circulated on social media.

The video has since gone viral, with over 1,500 shares.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has confirmed it is aware of the incident.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

2 men fight near Woodlands Checkpoint

A netizen posted a video of the incident to the 柔新关卡Both Checkpoint 分享站 Facebook group on 22 March.

In the short clip, a man without a helmet pushes another individual down onto a tipped-over motorcycle.

He then pins him down, bringing his hand to the other man’s neck.

After a few seconds of struggle, the man in the blue helmet pushes back up to his feet.

Another motorcycle can be seen lying on its side off to the left of the tussling men.

The two men continue to grapple with each other for the rest of the clip, while a few other motorists attempt to break up the fight.

While the exact location and timing of the incident isn’t clear, Woodlands Checkpoint can be seen in the distance.

ICA says an investigation is ongoing

Speaking to 8world News, ICA confirmed that it was aware of the incident between the two men.

An investigation into the fight is currently ongoing.

According to Sin Chew, some netizens said the two men involved were motorcyclists and continued their fight elsewhere. However, this is unconfirmed.

This is not the first time a fight has been reported near Woodlands Checkpoint.

In April last year, two men hit each other with helmets while other riders watched the scene unfold.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) detained the two men while they were entering Singapore after receiving a report of the incident.

Following their arrest, they were subject to an investigation for the offence of affray.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 柔新关卡Both Checkpoint 分享站 on Facebook.