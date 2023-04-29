2 Men Seen Fighting At Woodlands Checkpoint, They Hit Each Other With Helmets

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

2 Men Fight At Woodlands Checkpoint Using Helmets

On days when there’s heavy traffic, it can easily take a few hours to get from one end of the Causeway to the other.

And when that happens, it’s easy for drivers’ tempers to flare.

That’s presumably what happened when two men were seen fighting at Woodlands Checkpoint.

In a short viral video, the pair were spotted hitting each other with motorcycle helmets as other riders watched.

Men fight with helmets at Woodlands Checkpoint, ends hilariously

The TikTok video was reposted on the Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers(MSBC) 马新过境者 Facebook group and has garnered over 500 shares at the time of this article.

In the 10-second clip, a man in blue starts by slamming a motorcycle helmet on the back of a man in a purple t-shirt.

The swing was filled with so much vigour that the helmet ricocheted off the man in purple.

Without flinching, the man in blue threw one more punch before realising he was unarmed.

The man in purple then got back on his feet and checked over his shoulder for his assailant.

Realising his attacker was scrambling for his helmet, the man in purple took the chance to hit his foe.

However, just like his attacker, he lost grip on his helmet and after a single strike, was also left unarmed.

Now vulnerable as before, his attacker took the chance to smack the other man’s head with a helmet.

The impact seemed to have awoken a new side in the long-haired man as he skillfully dodged the next blow.

Trying to end the altercation, the man in purple pulled his attacker’s jacket over their head.

The video ends with the attacker stumbling around the crowded motorcycle lane at Woodlands checkpoint with a jacket over his head.

Travellers saw funny side to fight

With discourse over the traffic jams at both checkpoints reaching feverish highs, it’s nice to see comments finding humour in the situation.

One comment advises others who are not as skilled in fighting to wear their helmets instead of using them as weapons.

Another comment reads in Malay, “When the borders were closed, we complained. Now that they’re open, we punch”

Bringing back the point of the jams, one netizen asks if the pair were taken to task.

With the two of them off the roads, the netizen argued that there will be two fewer riders at the checkpoint.

Entertaining as it may seem, we hope both riders were not seriously injured as a result of the scuffle.

