Major Jam From Johor To Woodlands Checkpoint, Motorists Allegedly Stuck For Over 2 Hours

Jam At Johor-Woodlands Causeway Stretches Dramatically For Miles

Congestions at the causeways linking Singapore to Johor Bahru (JB) are nothing new.

In fact, they have become such a problem that the Malaysian government is planning to add more motorcycle lanes in hopes that they will ease.

Until then, it looks like motorists on both sides will have to bear with the frequent jams for a while longer.

Recently, a TikTok user posted a video showing just how bad these jams can get.

Hundreds of riders stuck in jam

The video, posted on Wednesday (12 Apr), shows hundreds of motorcycle riders stuck in one of the many jams the causeway sees on a daily basis.

The scene is dramatic, to say the least, with riders lining the causeway for as far as the eye can see.

Some riders were attempting to weave through the crowd, but to no avail.

As the heavy traffic came to a standstill, riders and passengers alike were craning their necks to see if there was an end in sight.

However, no other details or context was provided in the 19-second clip.

TikTok users express shock over state of affairs

TikTok users who came across the video expressed their shock towards the current state of affairs at the causeway.

One comment asked how long a jam like this would take to clear up.

Someone replied saying that it might typically take about an hour and a half to two hours.

But, if it rains, the duration might even extend by an additional two hours due to motorists driving slower and putting on raincoats.

Another user commented that the system is in such a bad state despite the toll fee that everyone has to pay.

The OP then remarked that no one really cares because the people are going to Singapore to make more money anyway, thanks to the conversion rate.

This commenter expressed disappointment that the situation does not look like it will improve anytime soon.

In reply, the OP stated that he hopes the causeway will be expanded soon.

Let’s hope that the situation will ease up sooner rather than later, for everyone’s sake.

