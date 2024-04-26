Takagi Ramen offers 1-for-1 promotion at new outlets in Hougang, Sengkang & Bedok

Takagi Ramen has 1-for-1 promotions at new outlets from May to July

On Thursday (25 April), Takagi Ramen revealed plans to unveil three new outlets over the next three months.

They will be coming to the neighbourhoods of Hougang, Bedok, and Sengkang.

To mark the launches, the restaurant chain will extend 1-for-1 promotions to customers at the new outlets on their opening weekends.

Takagi Ramen opening 12th, 13th & 14th outlets in Singapore

In a press release, Takagi Ramen highlighted that these new additions will mark its 12th, 13th, and 14th stores in Singapore.

The first outlet, located in Hougang Rivercourt, is slated to open its doors in May.

This will be followed by the one at Bedok Central in June.

Last but not least is an express outlet at Anchorvale Village beside Farmway LRT in Sengkang, which opens in July.

Renowned for its affordability, taste, and convenience, Takagi Ramen boasts a diverse menu featuring options like the classic Chashumen and the fiery Karakamen for spice enthusiasts.

Prices start from S$8.50 for ramen and S$6.90 for donburi selections, with sushi options and light bites also available.

Look forward to 1-for-1 opening promotions

Excitement builds with the announcement of 1-for-1 opening promotions during the inaugural weekends of all three upcoming outlets.

The festivities kick off on 4 and 5 May at Hougang Rivercourt, with dates for subsequent promotions to be revealed on Takagi Ramen’s Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok pages.

In addition to the opening promotions, patrons can enjoy other enticing offers, including 1-for-1 Sapporo beer at S$7 and a breakfast set for two priced at just S$10.

Here are the addresses for the new outlets:

Hougang Rivercourt — #01-02/16, Block 377 Hougang Street 32, Hougang Rivercourt, Singapore 530377

Block 206 Bedok Central — #01-355 Block 206 Bedok North Street 1, Singapore 460206

Anchorvale Village — #01-27/28 Block 339A Anchorvale Road, Singapore 541339

Also read: Takagi Ramen Will Maintain Prices At All S’pore Outlets Despite GST Hike In 2024

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Takagi Ramen.

