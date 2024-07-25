Baby born with 2 faces & 8 limbs in India passes away hours after birth

Baby in India born with 2 faces, 4 arms & 4 legs

A 40-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh, India was rushed to the hospital after she experienced labour pains on Sunday (21 July) night local time.

On Monday (22 July) morning, the woman gave birth to a baby with two faces, four arms, and four legs, according to ARY News.

The hospital staff were shocked by the sight of the malformed child and quickly moved the infant outside.

As a result, many curious villagers flocked to the hospital to have a look at the “miraculous newborn”.

The video posted by a Newsflare user captures the infant’s mother, Ms Rama Devi, lying next to her child and surrounded by several onlookers.

According to the Free Press Journal, her husband noted that she had given birth to an extraordinary child.

The woman hails from Kiratapur village in India’s Uttar Pradesh.

Infant dies hours after being born

Daily Mail reported that the baby’s condition was uncommon.

Doctors told Ms Rama that she might have been carrying conjoined twins, but one of the babies was not fully formed.

Instead, the limbs of the underdeveloped baby joined with the stronger twin’s body, reported Newsflare.

The baby reportedly could not be breastfed or drink milk on its own, and died five hours after birth.

Featured image adapted from Newsflare.