Jaywalker flips off driver after near collision with car at Marina Square, netizens argue over who’s at fault

In a display of reckless behaviour, a duo, seemingly father and son, was nearly hit by a car while jaywalking across Raffles Boulevard — only for the older man to brazenly flip off the driver after their close call.

The incident occurred at around 12.35 pm on Saturday (13 Apr) and was captured on a car’s dashcam.

The footage has since gone viral on social media, sparking outrage from netizens.

The clip shows the camcar cruising along Raffles Boulevard before changing lanes near the Marina Square area.

Out of nowhere, two men dart across the road, forcing the driver to brake and honk in alarm. The pair — believed to be a father and his son — appear startled but continue sprinting across the multi-lane road.

While the younger man makes it across without incident, the older man pauses halfway, turns around, and flashes a rude hand gesture — a middle finger — at the driver, before walking away.

The driver did not appear to retaliate.

Netizens condemn unsafe behaviour

The video has drawn widespread condemnation online, with many blasting the pedestrians for their careless and entitled behaviour, especially since an overhead pedestrian bridge was clearly visible above them.

Some users also pointed out that the driver had swerved into the path of the jaywalkers, arguing that both parties could have exercised better judgment.

Jaywalking is a chargeable offence

Members of the public are reminded to cross only at designated pedestrian crossings and overhead bridges to prevent accidents.

Jaywalking, which includes crossing the road within 50 metres of a pedestrian crossing, is a punishable offence in Singapore.

Pedestrians who fail to use designated crossings can be fined up to S$1,000 or jailed for up to three months.

