Pedestrian chasing bus in Hougang crosses road without looking, narrowly misses oncoming car

Pedestrian chasing bus crosses road without looking, nearly hit by moving car

A pedestrian in Hougang was caught on dashcam recklessly running across a busy road to catch a bus, coming dangerously close to an oncoming car.

The incident occurred on 10 March at 7.56am, at the junction of Hougang Avenue 10 and Avenue 6.

Pedestrian runs across road without checking traffic

Dashcam footage uploaded to SGRV Facebook page initially showed the camcar waiting on a red light at a pedestrian crossing.

The traffic light turned green for the cars on the road and the camcar started moving.

But right before the camcar could accelerate, a man ran across the road without looking.

The camcar driver had to brake abruptly to avoid hitting him.

Netizens react to reckless dash for bus

The video has garnered various reactions from netizens. Many were alarmed by the footage, criticising the pedestrian for endangering both himself and others.

Another questioned whether his actions were worth it — especially just to catch a bus.

Some commenters empathised with the pedestrian, speculating that he might have been late for work. However, they agreed that safety should come first.

Jaywalking is an offence in Singapore

Jaywalking, which includes crossing the road within 50 metres of a pedestrian crossing, is a punishable offence in Singapore.

Pedestrians who fail to use designated crossings can be fined up to S$1,000 or jailed for up to three months.

The Singapore Police Force has repeatedly reminded the public to use pedestrian crossings and overhead bridges to prevent accidents.

