E-bike rider nearly collides with car exiting Admiralty carpark, smacks car hood before speeding off

E-bike rider slaps car at Admiralty carpark exit after near-collision & flees

An alleged e-bike rider was caught smacking the hood of a car before riding off, leaving the driver frustrated.

Footage shared on the ROADS.sg Facebook page showed the camcar attempting to exit a car park in Admiralty when the e-bike rider came riding past.

Rider smacks car in Admiralty & rides off

According to the accompanying caption, the incident happened at about 7.59pm last Saturday (22 Feb) along Woodlands Avenue 6 in Admiralty.

As the camcar driver approached the exit, he allegedly turned on the “hazard light”, presumably to signal his intention to turn.

However, an e-bike suddenly dashed out from the right, causing a near-collision. The e-bike rider immediately reacted by slapping the front car’s hood before quickly fleeing the scene.

Netizens split on who’s to blame

Netizens were split on who was to blame for the incident.

This netizen asked if e-bikes were even allowed on footpaths in the first place.

According to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), the answer is ‘no’. E-bikes are only allowed on cycling paths and roads.

Others pointed out that the camcar driver might be at fault.

This Facebook user pointed out that if the rider was able to slap the vehicle with his hands, the camcar had probably gotten too close to the white stop line.

