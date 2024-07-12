E-bike rider runs red light and collides with pedestrians along Commonwealth Avenue

E-bike rider collides into pedestrians after running red light along Commonwealth Avenue

On Thursday (11 July), the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page posted a video of an incident involving an e-bike rider and a group of pedestrians along Commonwealth Avenue.

The clip showed the e-bike rider passing through a road junction and ignoring the red light.

The rider then crashes into a group of pedestrians who were attempting to cross the road.

Netizens have called out the rider for their reckless behaviour, with some noting the need for stricter road regulations for e-bike users.

According to SGRV, the incident occurred at the junction of Commonwealth Avenue West and Vista Exchange Green at 7.27pm on Thursday (11 July).

Dashcam footage showed the e-bike user riding through the junction despite a red light indicating for road users to stop.

At the same time, a group of pedestrians was seen crossing the junction as the green man flashed for their right of way.

Showing no signs of slowing down, the e-bike rider subsequently crashed into the pedestrians, one of whom was walking a dog. He ended up knocking several of them over.

Many onlookers rushed to help the fallen pedestrians and the e-bike rider, at which point the clip ended.

Responding to MS News, the police said it was alerted to a hit-and-run accident on 11 July at about 7.25pm.

The incident involved a Power-Assisted Bicycle (PAB) and two female pedestrians at the junction of Commonwealth Avenue West towards Commonwealth Avenue Junction, it said.

The two pedestrians, aged 31 and 33, were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed it was alerted to the accident and conveyed two people to National University Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Netizens call out rider for recklessness

After watching the video, many Facebook users were outraged by the e-bike rider’s recklessness.

Others were also “not surprised” by the inevitable collision.

Overall, many netizens called for stricter road regulations for e-bike users.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Police Force for comment.

