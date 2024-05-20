E-bike riders speed along West Coast Highway

On Sunday (19 May), the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page posted a video involving several riders on what appears to be e-bikes, or power-assisted bikes, along West Coast Highway.

The riders were seen going at high speed along the highway in the early hours of the night, with no safety gear on.

Netizens expressed dismay and anger, with some calling for stricter enforcement regarding road rules.

Riders speeding along highway with no helmets

According to SGRV, the incident occurred on the West Coast Highway at around 1.10am on Sunday morning.

The clip, taken from the passenger-side of a passing car, shows multiple riders travelling at high speeds along the highway.

They appear to be on power-assisted bicycles or e-bikes.

Another rider then emerges from the left-side of the passing car, seemingly speeding to catch-up with the group.

The group of riders then speed pass a large lorry, spreading across three lanes, before riding off into the night.

From the video, it is evident the riders were not wearing helmets or any protective gear while riding.

Netizens call for stricter enforcement & road rules

After watching the clip, many Facebook users were unsurprised by the riders’ reckless behaviour.

Some suggested that Singapore should ban e-bikes and personal mobility devices (PMDs) as a whole.

Overall, many urged onlookers to call the police and warn the riders of their dangerous actions.

According to the Land Transport Authority, PAB riders have to wear a suitable safety helmet and should not be engaging in dangerous or reckless riding.

