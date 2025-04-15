‘No conclusive evidence’ linking food poisoning cases to Total Defence Day exercise: SFA, MOH

SFA & MOH says ‘no conclusive evidence’ links food poisoning cases to Total Defence Day exercise

After months of public concern and investigations, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and Ministry of Health (MOH) have concluded that there is “no conclusive evidence” linking the mass food poisoning cases earlier this year to Ready-to-Eat (RTE) meals served during the Total Defence Day exercise.

In February 2025, 187 individuals developed gastroenteritis symptoms after consuming RTE meals distributed under the Food Resilience Preparedness Programme. Among those affected were 20 students from the School of the Arts (SOTA).

The incident prompted a full investigation and temporary suspension of the nationwide RTE meal rollout, which was initially meant for over 100,000 students and teachers across more than 90 schools.

No food safety lapses or pathogens found: SFA

According to a joint statement released on Tuesday (15 Apr), the SFA and MOH stated that no food safety lapses were discovered at SATS’ food preparation facility — the company behind the RTE meals.

Extensive lab testing on the meal samples, kitchen swabs, and even stool samples from affected individuals and food handlers did not detect any foodborne pathogens.

“There is no conclusive evidence linking the reported gastroenteritis cases to the consumption of RTE meals,” they confirmed.

Nonetheless, SFA said it will work closely with SATS to further review and strengthen food production protocols for future deployments.

Public reminded to practice good hygiene

The RTE meals were part of a national food resilience initiative, meant to simulate emergency preparedness by providing nutritious meals that could last up to eight months without refrigeration.

Though intended for emergency consumption, the incident raised questions about mass food distribution safety, prompting a nationwide review.

SFA reminded the public that food safety is a shared responsibility and urged everyone to practice safe and hygienic habits — including washing hands thoroughly with soap before meals.

“SFA will continue to uphold a robust food safety system and strengthen Singapore’s food resilience,” it added.

Also read: 20 SOTA students get food poisoning after consuming ready-to-eat meals in Total Defence exercise, meals from batch recalled

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SATS for illustration purposes only.