20 SOTA students get food poisoning after consuming ready-to-eat meals in Total Defence exercise, meals from batch recalled

20 students from SOTA contract food poisoning after consuming ready-to-eat meals in Total Defence exercise

20 students from the School of the Arts (SOTA) were struck with food poisoning after consuming Ready-to-Eat (RTE) meals during this year’s Total Defence Day activities.

The affected students developed symptoms of gastroenteritis, including diarrhoea, nausea, and vomiting, after eating the meals on Tuesday (18 Feb).

As of Wednesday (19 Feb), none of the students has been hospitalised.

According to a joint statement released on Wednesday by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), Ministry of Education (MOE), and Ministry of Health (MOH), only around 1% of the total students who ate the RTE meals at SOTA fell ill.

The authorities added that they are investigating the cause of the food poisoning.

As such, the Food Resilience Preparedness Programme will be put on hold as a precautionary measure until investigations have concluded.

SOTA collecting unconsumed RTE meals

The RTE meals offered during the event included five options:

Chicken bolognese pasta

Curry chicken with biryani rice

Fish porridge with sweet potato and pumpkin

Sweet spicy tomato fish with basmati rice

Vegetable marinara pasta

It was reported that students who ate the chicken bolognese pasta were the ones affected.

According to the joint statement, SOTA has been collecting unconsumed RTE meals that have been distributed. Teachers are also continuing to monitor the students’ well-being.

No other incidents have been reported in other participating schools or venues so far and based on preliminary findings, authorities believe that this is “an isolated incident at SOTA”.

Meals were part of preparedness exercise

The meals were part of a nationwide preparedness exercise simulating emergencies like power outages and food supply disruptions.

SATS, the food provider, said in a press release on Saturday (15 Feb), that it has been working to strengthen Singapore’s food security by distributing RTE meals that don’t require refrigeration and can be eaten at ambient temperatures.

They are intended to help participants cope with emergencies when they are unable to prepare their meals normally.

More than 100,000 students, teachers, and seniors from over 90 schools, three ITE colleges, and 111 Active Ageing Centres are involved in the initiative.

