New DCS V2 Card offers cashback on bus & MRT rides, dining & petrol in S’pore & M’sia

DCS V2 Card offers up to 15% cashback on your essential spends

Saving money isn’t just about stashing part of your pay in the bank or hunting for the next great deal — it’s about making your money work for you.

In that vein, consider a cashback credit card, designed to give you a little something back every time you pay, whether it’s for your morning commute, weekly groceries, or a spontaneous trip to Johor Bahru (JB) with your friends.

The cashback credit card market is saturated with options, but if you’re after a reliable go-to that rewards you on daily essentials, the DCS V2 Card — a new co-brand credit card with leading vehicle inspection provider VICOM — is worth a look.

Designed to offer up to 15% cashback on your commutes, petrol, electric vehicle (EV) charging, parking, and dining in both Singapore and Malaysia, this card makes saving effortless on both sides of the Causeway.

Get up to 15% cashback when you spend on your car

Singapore is one of the most expensive countries to own a car, and it’s not just the vehicle and Certificate of Entitlement (COE) costs — petrol, inspections, and parking all add up.

The DCS V2 Card is here to ease that load with 5% cashback on petrol and EV charging in both Singapore and Malaysia. This is a major perk if you often drive across the border for wallet-friendly fuel.

You’ll also get 5% cashback on parking via the Parking.sg app — a small win that softens the pinch when running errands in Orchard, for example.

And when it’s time for your routine vehicle inspection, the DCS V2 Card gives you a generous 15% cashback at VICOM inspection centres and SPARK Car Care, helping you offset one of the more dreaded car expenses.

Cashback rewards for your daily commute

Singapore’s MRT and LRT networks are expanding, with plans to connect 8 in 10 households to a train station within a 10-minute walk by 2030. For context, this means longer railway systems than Tokyo and Hong Kong.

This, coupled with our nation’s car-lite vision, means sustainable transport modes are the future.

The DCS V2 Card is here to reward you for choosing eco-friendly transport options, with 5% cashback on MRT and bus commutes.

And on days when ride-hailing apps are just more convenient, you’ll be pleased to know that the same cashback extends for your Grab and Gojek rides.

Money back on your dining & MYR spends

This card isn’t just for drivers or commuters — it’s for anyone who wants to save a little extra on everyday essentials, like your daily meals.

With the exception of fast food, the DCS V2 Card grants you 5% cash back on your lunchtime da bao in the CBD, Mount Austin café brunch, or hearty zi char dinner in Singapore and Malaysia.

Frequently in JB to shop for groceries and other essentials? 2% cashback on all other Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) transactions awaits.

Note: To unlock the full cashback rates, you’ll need to spend at least S$600 per month, with cashback capped at S$90. But even if you fall short of the minimum, you’ll still earn 0.3% cashback on eligible purchases.

Sign up for 2 DCS Credit Cards & get a free luggage worth S$320

Here’s a sweet deal for anyone new to DCS Credit Cards: sign up for any two cards — including the new DCS V2 Card, which launches today (15 April) — spend at least S$350 per month for two consecutive months, and redeem a complimentary Caterpillar Industrial Plate Trunk Luggage worth S$320. Terms and conditions apply.

For more details and to sign up for the DCS V2 Card, visit the official website.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with DCS.

Featured image by MS News and adapted from Canva, for illustration purposes only. Photography by Jaslyn Tan.