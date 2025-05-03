Amazon 5.5 sale: Save up to 50% on top tech brands like Dyson, Nintendo, Sony & more

Shop the Amazon 5.5 Sale from 4 to 7 May
Itching to upgrade your work-from-home setup, replace that worn-out pair of earbuds, or finally snag the gaming console you’ve been eyeing?
With the return of Amazon’s 5.5 sale from 4 to 7 May, now’s the perfect time to treat yourself — no excuse needed.
Big-name tech brands like Nintendo, Sony, Dyson, and Bose are offering up to 50% off this Sunday, so you can save on gadgets for both work and play.
Plus, with Mother’s Day and Father’s Day around the corner, it’s also the perfect time to pick up a thoughtful — and practical — gift for your parents.
P.S. Amazon Prime members get early sale access on 4 May. Find out more and sign up here.
Level up your home office
Your productivity isn’t just about how fast you work; the tools you’re working with make a huge difference. Get more done in less time with sharp monitors, high-performing laptops, and connectivity tools that help you power through your nine-to-six grind.
- LG 24” IPS Full HD Display Monitor — S$229 (U.P. S$239)
- Targus USB-C Multi-Function Docking Station — S$269.03 (U.P. S$444)
- Acer Swift Go 14” 512GB 16GB RAM Laptop — S$1,479 (U.P. S$1,599)
- Acer Swift Go 14” 1TB 32GB RAM Laptop — S$1,799 (U.P. S$1,899)
- Acer Lite 16” 512GB 16GB Laptop — S$1,379 (U.P. S$1,499)
- Canon PIXMA Printer — S$294.05 (U.P. S$349)
- Logitech Conference Cam — S$591.08 (U.P. S$849)
- Netgear Gigabit Switch — S$900 (U.P. S$1,099)
- Lenovo IdeaPad — S$1,299 (U.P. S$1,399)
Supercharge your gaming set-up
Every gaming sesh hits different with the right gear. Amazon’s 5.5 sale offers deals on everything from ultra-crisp OLED displays for jaw-dropping visuals to portable consoles that let you take your favourite games anywhere.
- LG 32” Premium Pro OLED Display Gaming Monitor — S$1,888 (U.P. S$2,199)
- Valve Steam Deck — S$1,026 (U.P. S$1,159.90)
- PlayStation 5 Slim Console (Digital Version) — S$609 (U.P. S$662)
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Zelda Edition — S$332.99 (U.P. S$398.99)
- Razer Hunstman eSports Keyboard — S$281 (U.P. S$349.90)
- Oculus Meta Quest 3 VR Headset — S$788 (U.P. S$1,299)
- SeaGate FireCuda 4TB SSD — S$760 (U.P. S$1,249)
Upgrade your headphones
Make every song on your Spotify playlist feel like a private concert with these top-of-the-line noise-cancelling headphones — sans the hefty price tag.
- Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Cancelling Headphones — S$469 (U.P. S$589)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancelling Headphones — S$359 (U.P. S$499)
- Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds — S$259 (U.P. S$419)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds — S$289 (U.P. S$379)
- Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones — S$389 (U.P. S$499)
- Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones — S$379 (U.P. S$499)
- Sennheiser ACCENTUM Wireless Bluetooth Headphones — S$179 (U.P. S$269)
Elevate your living room
Transform your downtime with upgrades that bring the cinema, the club, the KTV, and the cosmos into your home. This year’s Amazon 5.5 Sale is your chance to deck out your living room with immersive tech and mood-setting must-haves — all at unbeatable prices.
- PRISM+ Q65 Ultra 65” 4K QLED TV — S$1,303 (U.P. S$1,758)
- LG Dolby Atomos Sound Bar — S$1,499 (U.P. S$1,599)
- LG 50” 4K SMART TV — S$549 (U.P. S$655)
- JYX Karaoke Machine — S$59.99 (U.P. S$85.99)
- Mettrum Galaxy Star Projector — S$31.44 (U.P. S$36.99)
- Philips Table Fan — S$69.99 (U.P. S$99)
Kitchen appliances to fire up your inner chef
Spend less time at the stove and more time savouring the fruits of your labour with cutting-edge kitchen appliances. From budget-friendly Tefal pressure cookers to the TikTok-viral Ninja Creami ice cream maker, these tools make cooking feel like a treat.
- Tefal Dynamix High Speed Cooking Blender — S$178.99 (U.P. S$349)
- Tefal Home Chef Smart Electric Pressure Cooker — S$94.99 (U.P. S$139)
- Zojirushi Home Bakery — S$349 (U.P. S$428)
- Zojirushi Induction Heating Rice Cooker — S$568 (U.P. S$832)
- NutriBullet Personal Blender — S$99 (U.P. S$129)
- De’Longhi La Specialista Pump Espresso Machine With Grinder — S$999 (U.P. S$1,199)
- Kenwood KMix Stand Mixer — S$599 (U.P. S$699)
- Tefal 1.7L Kettle — S$37.99 (U.P. S$55)
- Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker — S$239 (U.P. S$299)
- Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Multi-cooker — S$389 (U.P. S$493)
- KitchenAid Stand Mixer — S$699 (U.P. S$839)
- KitchenAid Hand Mixer — S$209 (U.P. S$259)
- Ninja Creami Ice Cream & Frozen Dessert Maker — S$299 (U.P. S$408)
- Ninja Foodi Deluxe Air Fryer — S$189 (U.P. S$308)
Cleaning tools that keep your home spotless with less effort
Housework isn’t always the most fun, but with these high-tech cleaning tools, your chores don’t have to feel like hard work. Let robot vacuums, cordless wet and dry cleaners, and other smart gadgets do the heavy lifting for you.
- Philips Handheld Steamer — S$53.99 (U.P. S$105)
- Tineco Wet & Dry Cordless Vacuum — S$1,079 (U.P. S$1,308)
- ECOVACS Robot Vacuum — S$599 (U.P. S$699)
- Shark CleanSense IQ Cordless Smart Vacuum — S$529 (U.P. S$799)
- Dyson Robot Vacuum — S$999 (U.P. S$1,649)
- Dyson Wet Floor Cleaner — S$709 (U.P. S$999)
- Dyson Purifier Cool — S$599 (U.P. S$909)
Whether you’re upgrading your home office, kitting out your kitchen, or finally splurging on that long-coveted gaming console, the Amazon 5.5 Sale is the perfect excuse to treat yourself and your family.
With up to 50% off trusted tech and home brands from 4 to 7 May, it’s your best chance to snag massive savings before they’re gone.
Also read: How does this 49-year-old retiree in S’pore fund regular overseas fishing trips? She delivers your online orders
