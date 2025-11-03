Navy@Vivo 2025 has free tours of S’pore’s largest naval ship, interactive exhibitions & Fast Craft Utility rides

Dive in & learn more about Singapore’s maritime force at Navy@Vivo 2025

Singapore has always been a maritime nation, with our prosperity and daily lives tied closely to the sea — from the food on our tables to the cars on our roads, much of what we rely on arrives by ship.

At the heart of safeguarding this vital lifeline is the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN), which has worked tirelessly since its founding in 1967 to keep our waters safe and secure.

This November, you can celebrate the might of the RSN with fun, interactive activities for the whole family, all thanks to the annual Navy@Vivo event.

Held from 21 to 24 Nov 2025, this year’s edition gives visitors an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the RSN, with free tours of the RSS Resolution, thrilling Fast Craft Utility (FCU) rides, and engaging shore exhibitions showcasing the Navy’s role in defending Singapore, along with its latest technologies and capabilities.

Tour the RSS Resolution, one of Singapore’s largest vessels

At a jaw-dropping 141m long and weighing 6,000 tonnes, the RSS Resolution is one of the RSN’s largest vessels.

Part of the Navy’s Endurance-class Landing Ship Tanks (LSTs), this versatile vessel can carry vehicles, personnel, helicopters, and even medical supplies on board. Not exactly your average boat ride.

During Navy@Vivo 2025, the mighty RSS Resolution will dock at VivoCity’s waterfront for a series of free public tours. Priority access will be given to ballot ticket holders, while walk-in visitors can join the queue whenever capacity allows.

On board, you’ll discover why this titan is considered a powerhouse of the seas. Armed with a 76mm OTO Melara gun and CIS 50 machine guns for defence, the RSS Resolution also features a well dock and a flight deck, making it capable of supporting a wide range of missions, from humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) to counter-piracy operations.

With an enclosed hangar that can house up to two medium-lift helicopters, it’s truly a sight to behold.

Experience a high-speed adventure on a Fast Craft Utility vessel

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to sail alongside our naval forces, Navy@Vivo 2025 is offering free rides on an FCU, the RSN’s vessel of choice for sea-to-land operations.

Rides will launch from the well dock of the RSS Resolution, giving you the full naval experience — complete with the wind in your hair and the spray of the sea — straight from the heart of the action.

The FCU is a shallow-draft vessel built to carry passengers or vehicles of up to 18 tonnes. It can reach speeds of over 35 kilometres per hour, delivering both power and precision on the water.

Like the RSS Resolution ship tour, the FCU rides give ballot holders a rare chance to experience Singapore’s maritime heritage as they cruise along the southern coastline. Walk-in visitors can also join the queue and seize the opportunity when spots open up.

These free rides run from 9.15am to 5.45pm, with 18 sessions held daily. While the main balloting period has closed, you still have a chance to win a pair of FCU ride tickets — watch the video here to find out how.

Interactive shore exhibitions at VivoCity during Navy@Vivo 2025

Don’t worry if you missed out on the RSS Resolution ship tour or FCU ride tickets — there’s still plenty of exciting naval action waiting on land.

The Navy@Vivo 2025 shore exhibitions bring the RSN’s maritime operations to life through immersive zones that showcase the Navy’s vital role in safeguarding Singapore’s waters and keeping our sea lines of communication secure.

Start your maritime journey by learning how the sea sustains Singapore as an island nation and why maritime trade is essential to our daily lives.

Next, immerse yourself in naval operations through interactive exhibits and virtual simulators — including the crowd-favourite submarine experience — to get a feel for what it’s really like to stand watch and serve at sea.

You can also catch an action-packed submarine operations showcase at the Immersive Theatre, where you’ll witness how the Navy defends Singapore against unseen maritime threats.

Round off your visit at the SAF60 Exhibition Showcase, themed “Defending Our Home, Securing Our Future”, which traces the Singapore Armed Forces’ remarkable evolution from its founding days to the advanced, modern force it is today.

Whether you’re a history buff or a sea-lover, there’s something for everyone to dive into. You’ll even get the chance to meet naval personnel up close and hear their stories straight from the deck. Pretty cool, right?

Here’s everything you need to know about getting to the event:



Navy@Vivo 2025

Address: VivoCity, 1 HarbourFront Walk, Singapore 098585

Dates: 21 – 24 Nov 2025

Opening hours: 10am – 9pm

Nearest MRT station: Harbourfront

For more details, visit the Navy@Vivo 2025 website and follow the Republic of Singapore Navy on social media for the latest event updates.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with MINDEF and the Republic of Singapore Navy.

Featured image adapted from ShipSpotting.com and Republic of Singapore Navy on Facebook.