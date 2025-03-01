Amazon 3.3 sale guide: Where to find up to 60% off Samsonite, Hydro Flask & more
New month, new opportunities to shop. The start of March means the Amazon 3.3 sale is here, running from 3 – 5 March. Prime members get exclusive early access as well, with discounts available from 2 March.
This sale brings you discounts of up to 60% off on renowned brands like Samsonite, Hydro Flask, and more. Expect discounts on items from categories such as homeware, kitchen goods, travel, fashion, and toys, to name a few.
Sales can be overwhelming, so to help you shop smarter and save more, we’ve rounded up some of the best Amazon 3.3 deals, according to category.
Kitchenware to channel your inner MasterChef
Whether you’re a culinary novice or a budding MasterChef, there’s no denying that the right tools and appliances can make all the difference.
It could be time to replace your worn-out set of kitchen knives with high-quality alternatives that let you slice and dice with precision, or upgrade your work with a cast-iron version that’ll last a lifetime.
- MR.SIGA Non-Scratch Cellulose Scrub Sponge (pack of 12) — S$14.99 (U.P. S$12.72)
- Joseph Joseph DoorStore Chopping Board Set (set of two) — S$26.89 (U.P. S$59)
- Hydro Flask 21 Oz Standard Flex Cap — S$34.82 (U.P. S$61.34)
- Hydro Flask 40 Oz Wide Flex Cap — S$49.53 (U.P. S$60.93)
- Hydro Flask 12 Oz Kids Wide Mouth Straw Cap and Boot — S$49.53 (U.P. S$60.93)
- Joseph Joseph 6″ Chef’s Knife and 3.5″ Paring Knife — S$24.03 (U.P. S$69)
- Joseph Joseph Folio Steel Chopping Board Set (set of four) — S$86.22 (U.P. S$189)
- Joseph Joseph Flip-Up Draining Board — S$29.42 (U.P. S$49)
- Lodge Cast Iron Wok — S$24.07 (U.P. S$51.48)
- OXO Citrus Squeezer — S$18.81 (U.P. S$27)
- OXO Non-Stick 8” Frying Pan — S$35.05 (U.P. S$56)
- 1Zpresso Manual Coffee Grinder With Carrying Case — S$297.50 (U.P. S$350)
- hecef 8” Damascus Japanese Chef’s Knife — S$74.96 (U.P. S$88.19)
Health and personal care products for self-care
Feeling good starts with taking care of yourself, so take a well-deserved break and have a pampering moment yourself with these self-care staples.
- Eucerin Roughness Relief Lotion — S$17.36 (U.P. S$30.90)
- Aveeno Skin Relief Moisturizing Lotion for Sensitive Skin, Fragrance-Free — S$21.66 (U.P. S$32)
- Aveeno Stress Relief Moisturizing Body Lotion — S$16.92 (U.P. S$32)
- Paula’s Choice 10% Niacinamide Brightening Booster Serum — S$60 (U.P. S$75)
- Centrum Silver Multivitamin for Adults 50+ — S$24.28 (U.P. S$30.74)
- arboleaf Mini Massage Gun — S$49.99 (U.P. S$62.99)
Travel essentials for your upcoming holiday
March marks the perfect sweet spot for travel — cool, comfortable weather, fewer crowds, and stunning springtime blooms in popular destinations like Japan and Korea.
But before you jet off, make sure you’re prepped with all the travel essentials to keep your trip smooth, stylish, and stress-free, from duffel bags for all your shopping lobang to RFID-blocking wallets.
- Samsonite Backpack — S$97.98 (U.P. S$131)
- Samsonite Tote-A-Ton 32.5” Duffel — S$37.20 (U.P. S$57)
- Timberland PRO Men’s Leather RFID Wallet — S$25.15 (U.P. S$33.17)
- Timberland Women’s Leather RFID Flap Wallet — S$28.70 (U.P. S$43.01)
- Carhartt Men’s Trifold Wallet — S$35.05 (U.P. S$50)
- Travelon RFID Blocking Waist Pouch — S$14.32 (U.P. S$24)
Electronics for productivity and play
Whether you’re optimising your workspace, levelling up your gaming experience, or even diving into 3D printing as a new hobby, these electronics ensure seamless performance, taking you from Google Drive to Overwatch with ease.
- SanDisk Dual Type-C USB (256GB) — S$25.43 (U.P. S$33.82)
- WISAN Power Strip Tower — S$53.10 (U.P. S$69.90)
- MERTTURM Galaxy Star Projector — S$31.44 (U.P. S$36.99)
- Razer DeathAdder Gaming Mouse — S$28.68 (U.P. S$43)
- ELEGOO Resin 3D Printer — S$449.99 (U.P. S$499.99)
- SteelSeries Gaming Mouse Pad — S$16.98 (U.P. S$39)
- Horus X Blue Light Blocking Gaming Glasses — S$35.90 (U.P. S$44.90)
Men’s fashion & accessories to elevate your daily fit
Pro-tip for men looking to dress their best: it only takes a few simple swaps to take your outfit from basic to effortlessly stylish.
Trade your regular tee for a classic polo, and you’ve got instant polish. Swap out your flip-flops for a pair of sandals, and suddenly your weekend fit feels more put-together.
Thanks to its selection of menswear deals, Amazon’s 3.3. sale is a great time to refresh your wardrobe with these easy upgrades.
- TIMEX Expedition North Titanium Watch — S$265.92 (U.P. S$345.11)
- Champion Ameritage Cap — S$19.13 (U.P. S$23.69)
- KEEN Newport Sandals — S$124.30 (U.P. S$188.38)
- TEVA Urban Sandals — S$124.30 (U.P. S$79)
- Dickie’s Business Casual Pants — S$31.49 (U.P. S$49)
- Nautica Polo Shirt — S$29.93 (U.P. S$43.20)
- Casio Men’s Digital Watch — S$24.03 (U.P. S$35.29)
Toys for playtime with the little ones
Few things put a smile on kids’ faces like brand new toys, and lucky for them, Amazon’s 3.3. sale offers a wide range of toys for every age and interest, with discounts of up to 60% off.
Let your bub cosplay Gordon Ramsay with fun wooden cooking toys, puzzle over brain-boosting tech toys, or unleash their inner Picasso with washable markers.
- Tamagotchi Uni — S$58.13 (U.P. S$87)
- Crayola Washable Markers — S$12.80 (U.P. S$31.90)
- Monster High Wednesday Addams Doll — S$50.94 (U.P. S$84.90)
- LeapFrog ABC, 123 Laptop — S$28.68 (U.P. S$43)
- Melissa & Doug Hand-painted Food Groups Toys — S$29.17 (U.P. S$44.90)
- Melissa & Doug Doctor’s Play Set — S$31.31 (U.P. S$50.57)
- Hot Wheels Track Set — S$59.93 (U.P. S$79.90)
- National Geographic Magic Science Kit — S$19.006 (U.P. S$27.70)
- Disney Princess Ultimate Castle — S$300.93 (U.P. S$429.90)
- VTech Paw Patrol Learning Watch — S$18.72 (U.P. S$24.28)
With all the savings you’ll enjoy, shopping at Amazon’s 3.3 sale will feel less like a pinch, and more of a victory lap, for your wallet.
Additionally, enjoy early sale access, unlock fast and free shipping, as well as a host of other perks when you sign up for Amazon Prime.
