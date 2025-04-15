GetGo driver aggressively tries to cut off another vehicle in Woodlands, permanently banned from platform

GetGo driver chases & cuts off other car in Woodlands

A GetGo driver was filmed chasing and repeatedly attempting to cut off another vehicle during a high-speed incident in Woodlands.

According to the SGRV Facebook page, the incident took place on Monday (14 April) at 3am.

The footage, shared by the page, includes three short clips featuring the two cars.

In the first clip, the camcar is seen driving along Woodlands Street 83, near Evergreen Secondary School.

The dashcam timestamp shows the date as 23 Feb 2023, although it incorrectly lists the time as 3.36pm, despite the dark sky.

Without warning, the GetGo car overtakes the camcar by driving against the flow of traffic on the one-lane road.

The driver then swerves left, blocking the road.

However, the camcar driver quickly makes a sharp right turn to manoeuvre around the GetGo and continues on their way.

Two minutes later, the second clip shows both vehicles speeding down Woodlands Avenue 7.

The GetGo Toyota switches lanes, cutting off the camcar.

With a red light ahead, the GetGo car makes a fast left turn onto Woodlands Avenue 2.

Less than three minutes later, the third clip shows both cars back on Woodlands Avenue 7.

They drive dangerously close to each other as the GetGo repeatedly switches lanes to block its ‘opponent’.

The speed and swerving even cause the dashcam to flop from side to side.

Ultimately, the camcar pulls off the same move as before, getting ahead by turning left onto Woodlands Avenue 2.

Netizens seek more context behind chase

One netizen called the GetGo driver foolish, pointing out that the camcar driver could easily submit the video as evidence to the traffic police.

However, some commenters questioned why the camcar driver was so determined to flee.

One user even suggested that the driver might have been at fault as well.

Another user asked for the full video to provide more context on the chase.

GetGo permanently bans user

GetGo has confirmed to MS News that it is aware of the video and has completed its investigation.

A spokesperson stated: “At GetGo, the safety of our users and the wider community is of utmost importance.”

“We believe that any form of unsafe driving behaviour on the road is unacceptable, and we will take necessary actions against GetGo users who fail to practice safe driving and adhere to Singapore’s road traffic regulations.”

They highlighted that users found to have exhibited unsafe driving behaviours will have their GetGo account banned.

“In this case, the user has been permanently banned from using GetGo and we have also filed a report with the Police.”

