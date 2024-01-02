Takagi Ramen Will Maintain Prices At All S’pore Outlets Despite GST Hike In 2024

Takagi Ramen Won’t Raise Menu Prices Despite 9% GST In 2024

Singapore entered 2024 with its highest-ever Goods & Services Tax (GST) rate when it increased from 8% to 9% on 1 Jan. However, one local food establishment, Takagi Ramen, says it’ll buck the trend and keep its menu prices the same in 2024.

Many establishments will undoubtedly see the effects and increase their prices accordingly.

But in a press release, Takagi Ramen promised unchanged prices so customers need not worry about more dining increases.

Takagi Ramen keeps current menu prices despite GST hike

Takagi Ramen affirmed on 31 Dec that it’ll not raise its menu prices as it seeks to provide budget-friendly dining options.

“From electricity bills to the morning favourite kaya toast shop, consumers are grappling with increased expenditures across the board,” the company said.

To not burden patrons further, it won’t pass on the impact of the GST hike on its menu prices.

Among Takagi Ramen’s menu items is the basic S$6.90 ramen bowl.

The company, which has 11 outlets across Singapore including the heartlands, has promised not to change the price of the basic ramen bowl.

Other cheaper offerings include the cold Zaru Ramen and Hiyashi Ramen priced at S$4.90 and S$9.90 respectively.

“This decision is a testament to the brand’s dedication to serving the average Singaporean and ensuring that everyone can enjoy authentic Japanese cuisine without compromise,” Takagi Ramen added.

Offered free ramen to NSmen

This isn’t the first time that Takagi Ramen has stuck to its commitment to providing affordable Japanese cuisine.

On 1 and 2 July last year, the company offered free ramen for NSMen as well as NSFs at its Dhoby Ghaut and Marine Parade outlets to celebrate SAF Day.

Meanwhile, some companies like Swedish furniture giant IKEA have declared that they will absorb the increased costs from the GST hike.

Hopefully, more businesses that can afford to extend such kind gestures will consider doing so to ease people’s financial burdens.

Along with Government initiatives like handouts, we can hopefully cope with the changes.

