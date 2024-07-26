Toddler in Thailand drowns after dog led him to pond, his grandfather kills the canine in retaliation

Grandfather fatally hits dog after blaming it grandson’s death

On Tuesday (23 July), a 2-year-old boy, Thanwa (name transliterated in Thai) reportedly drowned in a village pond in Northeast Thailand.

CCTV footage showed the boy’s family rushing out of their house to recover the boy’s body from the pond.

3Plus News reported that the boy lived with his grandfather and grandmother while his parents worked in another city.

Grandpa allegedly kills canine in retaliation

Following Thanwa’s death, his grandfather killed a dog in the village, blaming it for his grandson’s death.

According to 3Plus News, the grandpa struck the dog’s head using a piece of timber after finding out that Thanwa had followed the canine to the pond where he met his demise.

It was unclear how the grandpa discovered that the dog had led his grandson to the pond and who the dog belonged to.

Speaking to the press, Thanwa’s grandmother said it’s believed that her grandson accidentally fell into the pond and drowned.

Grandpa to face animal cruelty charges

Watchdog Thailand Foundation (WDT), an animal welfare organisation, subsequently posted a statement expressing condolences for the boy and dog’s deaths.

However, the foundation said it cannot overlook the grandfather’s act of killing the dog, despite the tragic events.

WDT has since “coordinated” with the police to arrest the elderly man for animal cruelty.

Featured image adapted from Bright TV and Watchdog Thailand Foundation – WDT on Facebook.