GE2025: WP announces 4 more new faces, including IMH psychologist & industrial equipment firm owner

The Workers’ Party (WP) has unveiled four more new faces to be added to its slate for the 2025 General Election (GE).

Introducing the quartet to the media on Friday (18 April) at the party headquarters, WP did not mention which constituencies they would be contesting.

Here are some quick facts about the hopefuls.

1. Dr Ong Lue Ping: IMH child psychologist who received Covid-19 award

Dr Ong Lue Ping, 48, has been a Senior Principal Clinical Psychologist at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) since 2025, having been Director of Allied Health from 2022 to 2024 — a leadership position he stepped down from to join politics.

In this work, he handles child and adolescent patients, particularly those with mood and anxiety disorders and Autism Spectrum Disorder.

For his contributions during the Covid-19 pandemic, he was presented with the National Awards 2023 Commendation Medal (Covid-19).

Dr Ong, who is married with three teenage children, has volunteered with the WP since November 2023, assisting with community events.

He has also been a case writer at Meet-the-People Sessions (MPS) in Hougang and joined house visits in East Coast and Punggol GRC.

He agrees with WP’s conviction that more Singaporeans should speak truth to power, as being a psychologist, he is “deeply aware of the risks of groupthink”.

Concerned that groupthink within Singapore’s highest decision-making bodies has affected ordinary Singaporeans, he feels a deeper calling to help address the daily struggles of fellow Singaporeans in Parliament.

2. Jimmy Tan Khim Teck: industrial equipment firm owner who is Pritam Singh’s Legislative Assistant

Mr Jimmy Tan Khim Teck, 53, owns Immanuel Engineering Pte Ltd, an industrial equipment firm he established in 2009.

He transitioned into outdoor sales in November 2020 after being deployed by his former employer, Servo Dynamics Pte Ltd, to set up and oversee the sales operations of its Shanghai office.

Mr Tan, who is divorced with two daughters, started volunteering with the WP in 2018, being deployed to Marine Parade as an election agent during GE2020.

He has volunteered at WP chief Pritam Singh’s Eunos division of Aljunied GRC since August 2020 and in February 2023 became his secretarial assistant, helping to oversee MPS.

In January 2025, he became Mr Singh’s Legislative Assistant — a paid role hired by each MP.

Mr Tan appreciates WP MPs’ efforts to advocate for progressive policies such as minimum wage and redundancy insurance, and believes that Singapore should have a more balanced political system where power is more evenly shared between the ruling party and a credible, loyal opposition.

Such a balance would encourage all parties to develop citizen-centric policies, he said in his bio.

3. Alexis Dang Pei Yuan: media company director & former banker

Ms Alexis Dang Pei Yuan, 39, is Senior Director, Publisher Business Development at Teads, a media company.

But before transitioning into the technology sector, she spent 6.5 years in banking, working as a relationship manager in wealth management and private banking.

Ms Dang, who is single, has been involved with the WP since GE2020, having volunteered for house visits, planned events and been a case writer at MPS.

She also helped to translate for newsletters and parliamentary speeches for WP MPs.

She wants a credible opposition to effectively check the Government so it does not dominate and hold a blank cheque, creating an echo chamber.

Instead, Parliament should foster “healthy discourse built on diversity of thoughts, experiences, and perspectives” so that policies can truly reflect the priorities of Singaporeans from all walks of life.

Andre Low Wu Yang: Fintech firm product manager with legal background

Mr Andre Low Wu Yang, 34, is a Staff Product Manager at a global fintech company. According to his LinkedIn profile, he specialises in cross-border financial services.

He was previously a strategy consultant with the Boston Consulting Group, working on transformation and upskilling initiatives. At Amazon Web Services, he helped startups harness cloud technology to scale their impact.

But before venturing into tech startups, he was a disputes lawyer with Drew & Napier under the tutelage of Senior Counsel Davinder Singh.

Mr Low, who is married with a child on the way, joined WP in 2020 and served as secretarial assistant to Sengkang MP Louis Chua.

He was responsible for running MPS and building a digital MPS system during the Covid-19 lockdown that ensured residents could keep in contact with their MPs — a system that is still running today.

He has been a core member of the WP’s media team since 2023, where he helped formulate the party’s communication strategy and modernised its digital presence.

Through grassroots work, Mr Low’s perspective has been “profoundly shaped” by Singaporeans — from young single parents struggling to balance work and caregiving to those caught at the margins of our support systems.

He hopes Singapore’s progress can empower Singaporeans to shape our shared future with confidence — “where innovation drives opportunity, where risks are rewarded, and where we build a society celebrated for its humanity, creativity, and shared resilience in a rapidly changing world”.

8 WP new faces introduced for GE2025 so far

WP has introduced eight new faces so far. On Thursday (17 April), it unveiled four others:

Mr Kenneth Tiong Boon Kiat, 36, director of tech start-up Sensemake.ai (Aljunied GRC)

Mr Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik, 36, a senior property manager at Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (Sengkang GRC)

Ms Siti Alia Abdul Rahim Mattar, 43, a legal counsel in a MNC

Ms Eileen Chong Pei Shan, 33, a former diplomat who now works at Singapore-based charity Asia Philanthropy Circle

The party is expected to field a record of 17 first-time candidates for GE2025. More are set to be revealed in the days to come.

