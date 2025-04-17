GE2025: WP to field AHTC property manager in Sengkang GRC, joins 3 incumbent MPs

WP looks to fill empty seat in Sengkang GRC with 36-year-old who has been with party since 2019

Having sensationally won Sengkang GRC in the 2020 General Election (GE), three of the Workers’ Party (WP) MPs behind the stunning upset will run there once again.

Joining the incumbents will be Mr Abdul Muhaimin Bin Abdul Malik, a Senior Property Manager in Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC).

Muhaimin has knowledge of the ground in Sengkang: WP

Mr Muhaimin, 36, was unveiled along with other new faces at a WP press conference on Thursday (17 April).

WP chairperson Sylvia Lim said the party intends to field him in Sengkang, which has an empty seat after former MP Raeesah Khan resigned in December 2021.

In fact, he has been the “de facto coordinator” for Compassvale, Ms Khan’s former ward, since February 2023, WP said.

He had been working with the three other Sengkang MPs to plan house visits, Meet-the-People sessions and community events such as distributing porridge during Ramadan.

Ms Lim thus pointed to his knowledge of the ground in Sengkang as the reason for fielding him there.

He has been involved with WP for over 5 years

WP has known Mr Muhaimin “for a long time”, Ms Lim said.

He has worked for AHTC for 10 years. Some of his duties include managing lift improvements and project work in the estate and liaising with government authorities on various projects and programmes.

He has also been involved with the WP for more than five years since late 2019.

At GE2020, he helped to distribute calling cards and also served as a polling agent and counting agent.

He hopes all S’poreans can be represented

According to his bio, Mr Muhaimin hopes Singapore can have “a more diverse and inclusive political landscape” with a variety of voices and perspectives represented.

This is important so that all Singaporeans, with their diverse needs and aspirations, can be represented.

On the other hand, he feels a single-party system “limits the space for meaningful debate and healthy competition”, the write-up says, adding:

By joining the Workers’ Party, Muhaimin is advocating for a political environment where alternative policies are given a platform and different ideas can be discussed openly. He believes this not only promotes accountability but also empowers citizens to actively shape the future of the nation.

He Ting Ru welcomes him to Sengkang

In a Facebook post after Mr Muhaimin was unveiled, Sengkang MP He Ting Ru welcomed him to the fold.

She said she had got to know him well during GE2020 and was “impressed” with his maturity, technical knowledge and reliability.

As he has led Compassvale since 2023 and has also been involved in various ground activities, the team has built a “strong rapport” with him, she added.

The quartet will face off against Dr Lam Pin Min, Ms Theodora Lai, Associate Professor Elmie Nekmat and Mrs Bernadette Giam from the People’s Action Party.

Featured image adapted from Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik on Facebook and He Ting Ru on Facebook.