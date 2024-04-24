Haidilao S’pore hiring private tutor for up to S$6.7K/month, must have degree from a top 100 university

Haidilao Singapore seeking private tutor for secondary school students

Haidilao Singapore is known for its innovative dining experiences, including unique services like manicures.

The perks might soon extend to educational lessons for secondary school students.

On 8 April, Haidilao Singapore posted a job listing on JobStreet for a full-time private tutor.

The salary range offered is between S$4,500 and S$6,700 per month.

Haidilao Singapore looking for passionate & energetic tutor

According to the listing, the restaurant chain is looking for a “passionate and energetic” tutor to “deliver engaging lessons” and “inspire secondary school students”.

Responsibilities include conducting regular classes and enrichment lessons, employing various teaching methods to provide a high-quality education, and fostering enthusiasm for writing in both English and Mandarin.

The tutor must tailor their approach to individual learning styles, create a supportive environment, and provide feedback on students’ progress.

Candidates must have Bachelor’s degree from top university

To qualify, candidates must:

Hold a Bachelor’s degree from a top 100 QS World University

Have teaching or tutoring experience, preferably in secondary schools

Be highly energetic and create engaging lessons

Demonstrate a strong connection with children and spark their interest in learning

Be results-driven, with a positive attitude towards student progress

Be open to feedback for teaching improvement

Possess exceptional proficiency in both written and spoken English and Mandarin

Applicants will answer questions about their expected salary, tutoring experience, and working with children.

Haidilao Singapore will inquire about applicants’ language proficiency and availability during weekends and public holidays.

There are no other details on where and how the lessons will be conducted or who they will be available to.

Those interested can apply on Jobstreet here.

