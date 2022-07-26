Haidilao S’pore Resumes Manicure Services, You Can Dine With Nails On Fleek Again

Haidilao Hot Pot Resumes Manicure Services At Selected Outlets

These days, most of us want to look as Instagram-ready as possible whenever we go out to eat. For some, this includes having nice nails to show off in those first-person videos.

Now, you can even get your digits dolled up while waiting for a table.

After suspending the service in the early days of the pandemic, Haidilao Hot Pot has finally resumed manicure services at several outlets for those in the queue.

As operating hours for manicure services may differ, customers are encouraged to call their chosen outlet for more information before making their way down.

Haidilao Hot Pot resumes manicure services

In Jan 2020, Haidilao Singapore announced that they will be temporarily suspending their manicure services due to the coronavirus outbreak.

With the Covid-19 situation more under control and business picking up, the popular restaurant chain took to Facebook on Monday (25 Jul) to share that manicures are finally back on the menu.

Interested customers can get a queue number from an iPad at the restaurant to join the line for the service.

It’s important to note that manicures are only available for dine-in customers who have taken a queue number from the iPad. They are not available for walk-in and phone reservations.

You should also make sure that your nails are completely bare as Haidilao will not be providing any removal of nail polish.

Since operating hours for the manicure services vary from outlet to outlet, remember to give the branch you’re visiting a call for more information before heading down.

For the full list of outlets and their phone numbers, check out Haidilao Singapore’s Facebook post here.

Head down for good food and lit nails

Waiting in a queue for a seat at a restaurant can be frustrating, especially when you’re starting to feel hangry.

Sitting down for a free manicure is a great way to pass the time. You’ll also get to just relax and de-stress for a while.

Best of all, you’ll end up with pretty nails that you can admire while tucking into your malatang.

Featured image adapted from Haidilao Singapore on Facebook and Facebook.