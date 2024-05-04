16-year-old teen is 1st S’porean to join Alpine F1 Academy, will compete in F4

16-year-old Singaporean joins Alpine F1 Academy for 2024 season

On 15 April, BWT Alpine announced that 16-year-old Kabir Anurag has joined its Formula One (F1) Academy programme for the 2024 season.

The first Singaporean to do so, Kabir completed a season in the Formula Winter Series at the beginning of this year.

As part of the development programme at Alpine, Kabir will receive access to Alpine’s state-of-the-art facilities at its F1 base in Enstone, Oxfordshire.

In its press release, Alpine shared that Kabir is the ninth addition to the Alpine F1 team’s driver development programme.

He will benefit from the guidance and support of the Academy’s staff, as well as the wider F1 team.

Kabir expressed his appreciation upon joining the Alpine Academy, stating:

I am delighted to be joining the Alpine Academy for the 2024 season.

“It is an honour to have the support and trust of BWT Alpine F1 Team and have the opportunity to work with the team’s driver development programme to progress in my career both on and off the track,” he said.

“I will be starting my rookie season in Italian F4 and Euro 4 this year, and I am looking forward to showing what I can do in Alpine colours.”

Will compete in Italian F4 and Euro 4 Championship

Kabir will also represent US Racing in the Italian Formula 4 and the Euro 4 Championship this year.

Speaking to The Straits Times (ST), chairman of Motor Sports Singapore’s Automobile and Mobility Commission Johnny Wong said Kabir is the first Singaporean to join an F1 developmental team.

“It not only requires a lot of determination from the driver and the financial support from the parents, but also the sacrifices they have undertaken to make it to this point,” he said.

F4 is the “first stage” in the International Automobile Federation’s (FIA) Global Pathway from karting to F1.

A programme developed by the FIA, the pathway aims to help drivers progress through the ranks and eventually to F1.

Other Singaporeans who have raced in F4 include Christian Ho, currently representing Campos Racing, and Rishab Jain.

Acknowledging the possibility of Kabir making it to the F1 circuit, Wong said, “It would be a proud moment for the nation if we have a Singaporean F1 driver who makes it to the global stage.”

