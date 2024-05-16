Reticulated python spotted in public space in Singapore

Known for their deadly bite, snakes is the type of animal that humans tend to steer clear of.

However, one Singaporean has taken a different approach and filmed an up-close and personal clip of a large reticulated python in Singapore.

Despite cheers from the rare sighting, many netizens have warned about the dangers of getting too close to the wild reptile.

Python spotted among fallen leaves

According to the post on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook page, the reticulated python was spotted on Sunday (12 May).

The large reptile was spotted lying among fallen dried up leaves in a public space.

The post did not mention the location of the area where the snake was spotted.

Yellow and black scales with a slight blue tinge covered the large python as the video panned across its body.

Finally, the animal’s large grey head can be seen resting on what appears to be grass, unfazed by the camera pointing directly at it.

Netizens warn of possible dangers

After watching the video, many netizens were amazed by the large python’s colors and size.

Several were concerned about the close proximity the video was shot in.

Overall, most Facebook users were in awe of the sighting.

