Highly Venomous Snake Spotted At Pulau Ubin, Reptile Stays Calm As Photographers Take Pictures

Rare & Venomous Banded Krait Photographed At Pulau Ubin On 5 Jan

Snake sightings aren’t all that uncommon in Singapore, especially on Pulau Ubin where wildlife thrives.

However, there are still some critters that are so elusive that their appearance becomes a particularly momentous occasion, especially for photographers.

That was the case when a banded krait, a rare and venomous snake, popped up in the vicinity of shutterbugs on Friday (5 Jan).

With its striking black-and-white markings, this definitely looks like a reptile you don’t want to mess with.

Photographers head to Pulau Ubin in search of banded krait

Photos of the banded krait were first shared in the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group by Prashanta Kumar Mohanty on Sunday (7 Jan).

He posted five eye-catching snaps of the snake, which appeared to just be resting on a rocky path.

One Facebook user remarked that the snake looked like it was made out of Lego bricks, perhaps due to the texture of its scales.

Another netizen pointed out that a “brave little spider” can be seen “happily chilling” on the banded krait’s triangular body.

Sure enough, a closer inspection reveals a tiny arachnid resting nearer to the tail end of its reptilian pal, which either isn’t aware of its presence or doesn’t care.

Speaking to MS News, Mr Prashanta said that he and five other photographers had travelled to Pulau Ubin to search for the serpent.

They picked 5 Jan to take advantage of the wet weather, which they claim kraits favour.

Once they had reached a potential stretch of mangroves, the group split up to cover more ground.

Snake was super calm & still

After spotting a young python, Mr Prashanta and another photographer kept walking while the third member of his group, Kwang, turned back towards the mangroves.

About 15 minutes later, he received a call from Kwang, who reported seeing the krait. At that moment, Mr Prashanta and his friend immediately turned around and ran back.

They reached the spot about five minutes later and were joined by the rest of the gang.

Mr Prashanta shared that the snake was “super calm and still” as it lay in the middle of the road.

The photographers quickly took their shots before their reptilian model slithered into the bushes.

Mr Prashanta excitedly called this encounter a dream come true for him as he loves snakes.

His fascination with the banded krait started after one was spotted at Pasir Ris Park in April last year.

Since then, he had been longing to see one in person and take pictures of it. Now, his wish has finally been fulfilled.

Venomous but not aggressive

According to WildSingapore, the banded krait is extremely venomous and has a toxin that can kill humans.

However, unlike other more aggressive species, the snake rarely bites and will instead hide its head under its coils when frightened.

One of the photographers who was also with Mr Prashanta that day captured this in action.

He also shared a close-up snap of the krait’s uniquely shaped tail, which resembles the head of the snake to fool predators.

Despite the krait’s calm disposition, Mr Prashantha said that he and the rest made sure to maintain a safe distance at all times.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Prashanta Kumar Mohanty on Facebook.

