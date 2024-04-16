Homeowner lists HDB flat balcony without a bed for rent at S$380/month

‘Room’ on HDB balcony listed for rent at S$380/month on Facebook

Renting out spare bedrooms to earn some extra bucks is common for homeowners in Singapore.

Certain unscrupulous landlords, however, have pushed the envelope by offering accommodations that fall short of providing comfortable living environments.

Recently, a listing emerged in the Singapore Islandwide Room Rental ( No Agent Fee) Facebook group that demonstrated the gall of such folks.

In the post, a user named “Nicole” said she had a room available for rent to male tenants only.

Well, ‘room’ is a bit of a generous term, seeing that it looks more like the balcony of an HDB flat.

Balcony ‘room’ for rent is near 2 MRT stations

A photo of said ‘room’ shows a cluttered space with a parapet instead of a proper wall.

However, it looks like windows were installed to protect its occupants from the elements.

While there are cabinets, tables, and clothing racks, the space lacks one of the fundamental pieces of furniture in a bedroom: an actual bed.

In its place is a blanket with sea creatures and a waterfall printed on it. Not even a mattress in sight.

On the bright side, Nicole highlighted that the flat is just a seven-minute walk from Ang Mo Kio and Yio Chu Kang MRT Stations.

There’s also a bus stop just a minute away and a market and coffee shops downstairs.

The address can be registered and someone will help clean the room daily.

Rent costs S$380 a month and includes water and electricity use.

Netizens aghast at listing

The listing drew some pretty strong reactions from Facebook users.

One said that the landlord clearly doesn’t see renters as actual human beings.

When a netizen urged everyone to band together and report the landlord, another replied that it would be useless.

He said he once reported another balcony ‘room’ listing, but nothing was done to the agent.

This user scoffed that even sleeping on the roadside would be more luxurious than this.

In February, a Malaysian working in Singapore shared that she pays S$650 a month for a room with a single mattress on the floor.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.

