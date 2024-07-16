Drier weather expected in 2nd half of July with daily highs of 33°C to 34°C on most days

Singapore to experience drier weather in 2nd half of July compared to 1st half of month

Singapore experienced plenty of thundery showers in the first half of July, but conditions are expected to ease over the next two weeks.

According to the latest update from the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), we can expect less rain in the weeks ahead.

We’ll see mostly fair weather with occasional short showers, possibly accompanied by thunder, in isolated areas during the afternoon.

Daily maximum temperatures to range between 33°C & 34°C on most days

MSS added that mornings may see widespread thundery showers and gusty winds from Sumatra squalls on a few days.

Overall, rainfall for the latter half of July is expected to be below average across most of Singapore.

As for daily maximum temperatures, they may range between 33 and 34 degrees Celsius, occasionally edging slightly above 34 degrees Celsius.

Night-time conditions, particularly in southeastern parts of the island, may feel warm and humid, with temperatures staying above 28°C.

First half of July less warm than June

Looking back on the first half of July, MSS highlighted that Southwest Monsoon conditions prevailed over Singapore and the surrounding region.

On 7 July, intense daytime heating triggered moderate to heavy thundery showers across several parts of the island, resulting in a daily total rainfall of 72.6mm in Jurong West — the highest recorded for the first two weeks of the month.

Compared to June 2024, July’s first half was relatively cooler, with only one day seeing maximum temperatures exceeding 34 degrees Celsius.

The showers on 12 July brought the daily minimum temperature down to 21.4 degrees Celsius at Paya Lebar, the lowest recorded minimum for the fortnight.

Rainfall varied across Singapore, with Somerset experiencing 79% below-average rainfall and Paya Lebar seeing 82% above-average rainfall in the same period.

Featured image adapted from Mark Stoop on Unsplash.