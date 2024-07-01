Thundery showers expected on most days in 1st half of July on mornings & afternoons

Thundery showers in 1st half of July will be localised & of short duration

The recent rainy spell in Singapore is set to continue with thundery showers again expected on most days in the first half of July.

These will take place mainly in the mornings and afternoons.

Short thundery showers in 1st fortnight of July

According to a weather advisory released by the MSS on Monday (1 July), the coming fortnight will see localised short-duration thundery showers over parts of Singapore.

These will take place in the late morning and afternoon on most days.

On a few mornings, the thundery showers would be widespread and include gusty winds, MSS said.

Weather caused by Southwest Monsoon & Sumatra squalls

The thundery showers and gusty winds will be brought about by the Sumatra squalls, a weather phenomenon caused by the strong daytime heating of the earth’s surface.

It’s also the effect of the prevailing Southwest Monsoon conditions.

This means the winds are blowing mainly from the southeast or southwest, MSS said.

The total rainfall for the first two weeks of the month is predicted to be near average for most parts of Singapore.

Maximum temperatures 32-34°C on most days

Due to the rainy weather, the daily maximum temperatures on most days will likely be between 32°C and 34°C.

Singaporeans may also experience warm and humid conditions on some nights.

On those nights, the temperature might remain at 28°C or higher.

Above-average rainfall recorded in past 2 weeks

Over the past two weeks, thundery showers fell over parts of Singapore on most days, resulting in “well above-average rainfall” for the period, MSS said.

Kranji had 253% above-average rainfall over the fortnight, while Seletar had 24% above-average rainfall.

The highest rainfall registered for the second half of June was on 21 June, when widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers occurred in the early hours and pre-dawn. 122.0mm of rain was recorded in Changi that day.

On most days, the daily maximum temperatures went below 34°C, especially on 21 June.

That day’s showers caused the mercury to drop to 22.3°C at Admiralty and Newton — the lowest daily minimum temperature for the second half of June.

Also read: Short thundery showers expected during 2nd half of June, with some warm & humid nights

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Jon Siegel on Flickr.