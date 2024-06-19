Short thundery showers expected during 2nd half of June, with some warm & humid nights

MSS releases weather report for 2nd half of June

Be sure to have an umbrella if you’re heading out for lunch.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said there are likely to be short-duration thundery showers in the late morning or afternoon on most days for the rest of June.

However, the weather should remain warm, with some nights expected to be humid as well. Temperatures may remain above 28°C at night, notably over the southern and eastern coastal areas of Singapore.

Short-duration thundery showers expected on most days in 2nd half of June

MSS said in a media release that prevailing Southwest Monsoon conditions are likely to continue in the next two weeks

Short-duration thundery showers are expected on most days in the late morning and afternoon for the rest of June.

On some of these days, the showers can get heavy due to large-scale convergence of winds over Singapore.

There might also be widespread thundery showers with strong winds between the pre-dawn hours and morning on one or two days.

Regardless, the total rainfall for the second half of June is forecasted to be near average over most parts of the island.

Temperatures expected to remain warm despite rain

Despite the forecasted rain, the daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 33°C and 34°C on most days.

MSS warned that temperatures could even reach a high of slightly above 34°C on a few days.

Nights are also expected to be warm and humid, with temperatures likely to remain above 28°C. This is especially the case over the southern and eastern coastal areas of Singapore.

Highest daily maximum temperature was 35.5°C in 1st half of June

In its review of the past two weeks, MSS said Southwest Monsoon conditions prevailed over Singapore and the surrounding region.

MSS also highlighted the weather conditions last Tuesday (11 June) where strong day-time heating led to moderate to heavy thundery showers in the late afternoon.

The agency shared that the daily total rainfall of 90.8mm recorded around Lim Chu Kang that day was the highest rainfall recorded over the first fortnight of June.

The daily maximum temperatures for the period were also pretty high, falling above 33°C on most days.

Meanwhile, the highest daily maximum temperature of 35.5°C was recorded at Admiralty on 11 June 2024.

It did rain a lot — about half of the island recorded above-average rainfall in the first fortnight the month.

While Kranji registered rainfall of 200% above average, Sentosa registered rainfall of 53% below average.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Choo Yut Shing on Flickr.