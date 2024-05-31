Less wet weather expected in 1st half of June, temperature may hit 35°C on a few days

Less wet weather in 1st half of June with Southwest Monsoon conditions prevailing

After a month of wet weather, it’s time to sweat it out in the outdoors again.

That’s because conditions are expected to be drier in the first half of June, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

The daily maximum temperature may hit a high of 35°C on a few days.

1st half of June will be less wet than previous fortnight

According to a weather advisory released by the MSS on Friday (31 May), the coming two weeks will see less wet conditions.

This is compared with the previous fortnight, which saw generally wetter weather.

The second week of June, particularly, will have “several fair days”, MSS added.

Thundery showers in the late morning & afternoon

However, localised short-duration thundery showers will still fall over parts of the island over the next two weeks.

This will happen in the late morning and afternoon on some days, MSS said.

Thus, the total rainfall over most of Singapore for the two-week period is predicted to be below average.

Southwest Monsoon conditions are prevailing

The weather will be caused by the prevailing Southwest Monsoon conditions, which set in during the past fortnight.

They bring winds that blow mainly from the southeast or southwest over Singapore and the region.

The Southwest Monsoon typically lasts till September, MSS previously said.

Maximum temperatures from 33-34°C on most days

As the weather gets drier, the daily maximum temperatures on most days will be between 33°C and 34°C.

However, on a few days when there is less cloud coverage, temperatures may hit 35°C.

Singaporeans won’t get much respite at night, with conditions predicted to be warm and humid.

That means the temperatures may be above 28°C on several nights.

Above-average rainfall over half of island in past 2 weeks

In the second half of May, half of the island recorded above-average rainfall, with thundery showers over parts of Singapore on most days, MSS said.

In particular, Simei’s rainfall was 53% above average.

But Kent Ridge was one of the driest parts of the country, with rainfall that was 57% below average.

The wettest day was 16 May, when moderate to heavy thundery showers fell over many areas in the morning and early afternoon.

On that day, a daily total rainfall of 84.2 mm was recorded at Pasir Laba — the highest rainfall recorded for the fortnight.

On most days, the daily maximum temperatures went above 33°C, while the hottest day was Wednesday (29 May), when Pulau Ubin registered the highest temperature of 35.3°C.

