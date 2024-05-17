Wet weather to persist in S’pore for the rest of May, expect warm & humid nights

Thundery showers expected to occur in 2nd half of May

Localised short-lived thunderstorms are expected to occur in Singapore on many days in the next two weeks as the Southwest Monsoon is approaching.

Coming with wetter weather and stronger wind, the Southwest Monsoon is expected to last until September.

For the second half of May, the weather will be warm and humid, with the maximum temperature reaching 35°C on some days.

Southwest monsoon brings thunderstorms on many days

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said the Southwest Monsoon will arrive in the coming two weeks.

The monsoon will bring localized, brief thunderstorms in the late morning and early afternoon on most days.

Over the next two weeks, there may be widespread thunderstorms with strong winds on a few mornings, while the final week of May will likely be less wet.

During the latter half of May, the total rainfall in most areas of the island will be near average.

Wet days, but expect warm & humid nights

Nights can be warm and humid as southeast winds bring moist air from the sea. On some days, the minimum night-time temperature can reach up to 28°C.

However, most days will see daily maximum temperatures ranging from 33°C to 34°C. The temperature may peak at around 35°C on a few days, especially under cloudless skies.

This Southwest Monsoon season is forecasted to persist until September.

1st half of May saw wet weather with several warm days

According to the MSS, Singapore saw thundery showers on most days in the first fortnight of May.

The Tuas area recorded the highest rainfall during the first half of May on 4 May with 118.4 mm of rain.

However, there were still several warm days. There were 10 days where maximum temperatures reached 34°C or more.

On 14 May, Choa Chu Kang recorded the highest daily temperature of 36.1°C.

