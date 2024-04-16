More thundery showers & warm weather in 2nd half of April, above-average total rainfall expected

Thundery showers & warm conditions to persist in Singapore for the rest of April

Just as the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) forecast earlier this month, there was heavy rainfall over parts of Singapore on most days in the first half of April.

It’s not time to put that umbrella away yet as this wet weather is expected to persist throughout the remaining two weeks of the month.

However, these conditions might not do much to cool down the heat as there may still be higher daily temperatures on most days.

More wet & warm conditions in April

In a media release issued on Tuesday (16 April), MSS noted that the inter-monsoon conditions prevailing over Singapore could persist through May.

Over the next fortnight, the monsoon rain band is projected to hover near the equatorial region.

This will result in an increase in thunderstorm activity across the island.

“On most days during this period, thundery showers are expected over parts of the island in the afternoon, starting from the late morning on a few days,” the advisory reads.

The showers could be “widespread and heavy” on some days.

In general, MSS predicts above-average rainfall across extensive regions of the island throughout the latter half of April.

Unfortunately, this will do little to bring down temperatures.

The second half of April, MSS highlighted, “will still likely be warm”.

Daily temperatures may range between 25 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius on most days.

They might even hit around 35 degrees Celsius on some afternoons.

9 days in 1st half of April had temperatures of at least 35 degrees Celsius

Looking back, MSS reported that about half of the island experienced above-average rainfall in the first half of April.

The majority of heavy rainfalls took place in the eastern and western regions of Singapore.

Notably, Ang Mo Kio recorded rainfall of 61% above average while Clementi recorded rainfall of 41% below average.

Jurong Island had the most substantial rainfall during this period, with a daily total of 107.6 mm.

As for daily temperatures, the first two weeks of April were warm.

Nine days, primarily occurring within the initial week, saw temperatures soar to 35 degrees Celsius or higher.

The highest daily maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius was observed in the Jurong area on 6 April.

Conversely, 12 April was the coolest day thanks to rainy weather and cloudy skies, which brought down temperatures to 29.2 degrees Celsius.

Featured image adapted from Jon Siegel on Flickr.

