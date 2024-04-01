Rainy weather to return in 1st half of April, thundery showers on most afternoons

Thundery showers expected in 1st half of April during most afternoons

If you’ve been bringing your umbrella out to shade yourself from the sizzling temperatures recently, you might want to continue doing so — but for rainy showers instead.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said in a news release on Monday (1 April) that there will be more showers in the next fortnight compared to the previous fortnight, which was fairly dry.

However, don’t get your hopes up too much, as temperatures are expected to remain rather high.

Thundery showers to fall on most days in 1st half of April

MSS said that inter-monsoon conditions are expected to set in during the first week of April 2024 as the Northeast Monsoon gradually weakens.

“The inter-monsoon period is characterised by light and variable winds as well as higher lightning activity,” it said.

There will be moderate to heavy thundery showers expected over parts of Singapore on most afternoons. That said, the total rainfall during this period is forecast to be near average over most parts of the island.

Even though there will be more showers, the daily maximum temperatures may still range between 34 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius on most days.

On a few days with less cloud coverage, the temperatures may even exceed 35 degrees Celsius, MSS warned.

Highest maximum temperature of 36.3 degrees Celsius at Choa Chu Kang

Northeast Monsoon conditions prevailed over Singapore and the surrounding region in the second half of March 2024, MSS updated in a review of the past fortnight.

“The prevailing low-level winds blew from the northwest or northeast on most days,” it noted.

The second half of March 2024 was “fairly dry”. This was even as thundery showers fell over parts of the island on some afternoons.

Strong solar heating on 17 March, coupled with localised sea breeze convergence, brought moderate to heavy thundery showers over the southern and western parts of Singapore in the late afternoon.

On this day, the daily total rainfall of 81.8 mm recorded at Kent Ridge was the highest rainfall recorded for the second half of March 2024.

Not only was it dry, it was also very, very hot — temperatures at Choa Chu Kang recorded 36.3 degrees Celsius on 24 March.

There was also well below average rainfall was received across the island in the second fortnight of March 2024, MSS said.

Among the worst-hit spots were Changi and Simei with registered rainfall of 99 per cent below average. Meanwhile, Kent Ridge registered rainfall of 10 per cent below average.

