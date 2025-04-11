16-year-old student in M’sia makes AI-generated porn of schoolmates, sells them for S$0.60 each

Malaysian student arrested for creating AI-generated porn of schoolmates

A male student from Foon Yew High School in Johor, Malaysia has been arrested for allegedly using artificial intelligence (AI) to generate and distribute pornographic images of his schoolmates and alumni.

Between 30 and 40 victims were targeted, including some students as young as 14.

The arrest followed eight police reports lodged against the teenager, who was apprehended at 5pm on Tuesday (8 April), as reported by The Star.

AI-generated pornography sold for S$0.60

Johor Police Chief Commissioner M. Kumar confirmed that the suspect used AI technology to manipulate photos of his victims, which he sourced from social media platforms.

He then sold the images for RM2 (approximately S$0.60) each on social media.

A phone believed to have been used to edit and upload the explicit photos was seized.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching stated that most of the victims were alumni of the school.

She also mentioned that some victims may still be unaware that their images had been maliciously altered and distributed.

Additionally, several groups using the name “Foon Yew” have appeared on social media, circulating the obscene photos generated using deepfake technology.

Investigations ongoing

The case is being investigated under the Malaysia Penal Code for the sale and distribution of obscene material, as well as under the Communications and Multimedia Act.

The suspect is currently in custody until 12 April to assist with the investigation.

