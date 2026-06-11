Scoot passenger’s armrest comes loose mid-flight, airline says that some are ‘movable’

Passenger baffled by ‘loose’ ScootPlus seat armrest on flight

A Scoot passenger was left confused and shocked after the entire side panel of his ScootPlus seat had seemingly come loose.

The passenger recently posted about his experience on TikTok, in a video showing the armrest and side panel of the seat lifting up entirely during a flight from Bali to Singapore.

The clip, simply captioned “Scoot?”, quickly drew attention online.

Entire side compartment lifted during normal seat adjustment

Speaking to MS News, 27-year-old Dylan said the incident happened in Dec 2025 on Scoot flight TR283 while seated in the front row of the ScootPlus cabin.

According to him, the issue occurred mid-flight after take-off when he attempted to recline the seat and extend the leg rest using the side lever.

“Instead of functioning normally, the whole handle assembly lifted up together with the side compartment,” he said.

“Every time the lever was pulled, the entire side handle came loose instead of just operating the recline mechanism.”

He stressed that no excessive force was used and that the seat was being operated normally.

Cabin crew attempted to tighten loose seat during flight

Though the incident happened late last year, Dylan resurfaced the issue in April to follow-up with Scoot on the matter.

While nobody was injured, he described it as a safety concern.

“As passengers, it felt unusual and concerning that the entire side compartment could be lifted up so easily,” said Dylan.

He added that cabin crew were informed during the flight, and a crew member attempted to tighten the screw on the chair.

Passenger seeks better customer service from airline

Dylan said he had initially contacted Scoot shortly after the incident through customer service channels and follow-up emails.

According to him, the airline acknowledged the complaint and said it would forward the matter internally.

However, meaningful updates never came even after five months.

“What I hope to see from Scoot is better customer service, proper communication, and accountability when customers raise concerns or safety-related feedback,” he said.

He also expressed hope that higher management within Scoot would review how complaints are handled internally.

Scoot has since reached out to Dylan to resolve the matter.

Some seats have movable armrests for accessibility: Scoot

In response to media enquiries, a Scoot spokesperson told MS News that they “are aware of a customer’s feedback on the condition of a ScootPlus seat”.

“Selected seats on our aircraft are equipped with movable armrests to allow easier access for customers who require wheelchairs,” added the spokesperson.

“We recognise the importance of maintaining functional and safe aircraft cabin equipment and we thank the customer for their feedback. Our Customer Service Team has also followed up with the customer accordingly.”

Also Read: Changi Airport named World’s Best Airport, SIA ranked 3rd, Scoot 5th in World’s Best Airlines for 2026

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Featured image adapted from Scoot website and @nbb6557 on TikTok.