Changi Airport named World’s Best Airport, SIA ranked 3rd, Scoot 5th in World’s Best Airlines for 2026

Changi Airport retains title as World’s Best Airport, SIA and Scoot ranked third and fifth in World’s Best Airlines for 2026

Singapore Changi Airport has been awarded Airport of the Year for 2026 in the Skytrax World Airport Awards.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot have also achieved third and fifth place, respectively, in the World’s Best Airlines for 2026 by Airline Ratings.

The national carrier sits in third, behind Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific in second, with Qatar Airways clinching top spot.

Changi Airport named Airport of the Year

The airport received the accolade at the 2026 World Airport Awards ceremony held at PTE World in London on Wednesday (18 March).

Changi Airport Group CEO Yam Kum Weng was present to receive the award.

The airport was also awarded four other awards: World’s Best Airport Dining, World’s Best Airport in the 60 to 70 million passenger category, World’s Best Airport Immigration Service, and Best Airport in Asia.

Changi Airport was awarded its first Airport of the Year in 2000.

Wins in 2006 and 2010 followed before an eight-year winning streak from 2013 to 2020.

This is Changi Airport’s 14th win overall.

SIA ranks third, improvement from 2025

National carrier SIA earned third place in the World’s Best Full-Service Airlines ranking for 2026 by AirlineRatings.com.

Its low-cost subsidiary Scoot received fifth place in the World’s Best Low-Cost Carriers ranking for 2026.

This is a two-place jump for SIA, the airline previously earning fifth place in 2025.

Scoot also improved its ranking, up three spots from last year’s eighth position.

The ratings place focus on “in-flight product and passenger experience”, and are based on “measurable onboard criteria rather than public opinion or voting”.

Rankings for cabin class

In another category, SIA finished joint second for the World’s Best Economy Class in the World’s Best Airline Cabin Awards 2026.

The airline was ranked alongside Korean Air for this category, with Air New Zealand claiming top spot.

However, SIA keeps first place for the World’s Best First Class category, for the second year running.

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