SGH ranked 10th best hospital in the world, NUH & TTSH also in top 100

Singapore General Hospital ranked 10th best globally in Newsweek’s 2026 list

Newsweek has ranked Singapore General Hospital (SGH) 10th in the world in its World’s Best Hospitals 2026 list.

The annual ranking, released on Wednesday (25 Feb), evaluates more than 2,500 hospitals across 32 countries.

Two other Singapore hospitals, National University Hospital (NUH) and Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), also made the top 100, placing 73rd and 92nd respectively.

SGH places in global top 10 among over 2,500 hospitals

Newsweek partnered with global data platform Statista for the eighth edition of the ranking, which assesses hospitals across countries including Singapore, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, and Australia.

Hospitals were scored based on four weighted data sources:

Recommendations from medical experts, including doctors, hospital managers and other healthcare professionals

Hospital quality metrics

Existing patient experience data

Statista’s Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) Implementation Survey

More than 2,500 hospitals were evaluated this year, with special recognition given to the top 250 institutions globally.

The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, took the top spot for the eighth consecutive year, while Toronto General Hospital in Canada and Cleveland Clinic in Ohio rounded out the top three.

NUH and TTSH improve from 2025 rankings

Compared to last year’s list, SGH slipped one position from ninth to 10th.

The hospital received the maximum five ribbons in the PROMs Implementation Survey.

According to Newsweek, the survey assesses how well hospitals implement Patient-Reported Outcome Measures, standardised questionnaires completed by patients to evaluate their recovery, well-being, and quality of life.

NUH rose from 80th place in 2025 to 73rd this year and was awarded four PROMs ribbons.

TTSH, which ranked 101st last year and narrowly missed the top 100, moved up to 92nd in 2026.

SGH CEO says team ‘honoured and humbled’

In a statement to MS News, Associate Professor Tan Hiang Khoon, Chief Executive Officer of SGH, said the ranking marks SGH’s eighth consecutive year since 2019 being recognised among the world’s best hospitals.

“We’re extremely proud of this achievement,” he said. “The sustained recognition is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our staff, the collaboration and support of our partners, and the trust that patients place in us.”

Assoc Prof Tan noted that while the healthcare landscape is rapidly evolving, SGH remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering the best outcomes and experiences for every patient.

He said this is anchored in a “people-first philosophy”, caring not just for patients but also colleagues and the wider community the hospital serves.

“We will also continue to embrace innovation and technology to advance clinical care and research, for example investing in and developing smart tools that give our frontline staff more time with patients or identify potential health issues earlier,” he added.

“As we look ahead, we are equally committed to achieving a healthcare system that sustainably maintains quality care, remains accessible to patients from all walks of life, and is equitable. We’re honoured and humbled to receive this accolade and will strive to continue being a benchmark for healthcare excellence globally.”

Also read: S’pore ranked 3rd least corrupt country in the world, retaining last year’s standing

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.