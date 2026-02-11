Singapore ranked 3rd least corrupt country in the world, retaining last year’s standing

Singapore retains third place for least corrupt country in the world in global corruption index

Singapore has been ranked the world’s third least corrupt country for the second consecutive year in 2025, according to Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index (TI-CPI).

The report, released by TI-CPI on Tuesday (10 Feb), showcases Singapore behind Finland and Denmark, which are ranked second and first, respectively.

First in Asia Pacific again

Singapore also topped the Asia Pacific region with its 84 points score.

Since 2012, the nation has maintained a score within the 80s range.

In fact, it is the only Asian country to be consistently in the global top 10 since the index was first published in 1995.

The index scores 182 countries and territories worldwide based on “perceived levels of public sector corruption”.

Nations are measured on a scale of zero for highly corrupt to 100 for very clean.

Corruption in Singapore under control

The number of public sector corruption cases in Singapore “remains low”, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a press release on 10 Feb.

“The public perception surveys conducted by the CPIB show strong public support and confidence in the country’s corruption control efforts.”

CPIB added that Singapore’s performance in the 2025 rankings was underpinned by robust legislations, effective enforcement, and a vigilant society.

“This zero-tolerance towards corruption and collective determination to do the right thing remain the cornerstone of Singapore’s enduring reputation as a clean and corruption-free nation.”

Ranks well in other international reports

The country had also performed well in other international reports.

Singapore ranked second globally in n the World Justice Rule of Law Index 2025.

This makes it the top Asian nation out of 143 countries globally.

CPIB also noted that Singapore topped the Political and Economic Risk Consultancy’s 2025 report on corruption in Asia, the US and Australia.

