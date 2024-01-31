S’pore Ranked 5th Least Corrupt Nation, Only Asian Country In Top 10 For 28 Years

Singapore Ranked 5th Least Corrupt Nation In International Index

Singapore has earned its place as the fifth least corrupt nation, out of 180 countries worldwide.

The ranking is based on the 2023 Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index (TI-CPI).

Moreover, Singapore also holds its place as the sole Asian country in the top 10 of the index for the past 28 years.

Index ranks nations based on perceived levels of public sector corruption

To set some context, TI-CPI ranks nations based on perceived levels of public sector corruption, from the perspectives of experts and businesspeople.

Each country’s score is tabulated by taking into account minimally three sources, which stem from 13 unique corruption surveys and assessments.

The index then scores 180 countries and territories in the world on a scale of zero (‘highly corrupt’) to 100 (‘very clean’).

In particular, the data sources assess comprehensive aspects of public sector corruption. These areas include bribery, diversion of public funds and nepotistic appointments in the civil service.

Singapore achieves score of 83, ranked 5th least corrupt

According to TI-CPI, Singapore achieved a score of 83 out of 100 in 2023, and is ranked fifth out of 180 countries and territories. It maintains the same score and rank since 2022.

Although Singapore’s scores were higher than 83 from 2012 to 2021, the fluctuations are not statistically significant.

Denmark ranks the highest with a score of 90.

Transparency International highlighted that the global average score stands at 43. Moreover, more than two-thirds of the countries had scores that fell below 50.

Within the rankings, Singapore is the only Asian country that features in the top ten — a feat upheld for the past 28 years, since the launch of TI-CPI.

The second-highest ranking Asian country on the list is Hong Kong, which ranked 14th with a score of 75.

CPIB contends that Singapore’s corruption situation “firmly under control”

In a press release, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) of Singapore affirmed the results, emphasising that the nation’s “corruption situation remains firmly under control”.

Apart from TI-CPI, the bureau highlighted other indexes that Singapore did well in.

For example, Singapore was ranked 3rd for absence of corruption in the World Justice Project Rule of Law Index 2023.

It added that the number of public sector corruption cases within Singapore has been “consistently low”.

In addition, CPIB also conducts its own Public Perception Surveys which have showcased the public’s strong confidence in their efforts to regulate corruption.

