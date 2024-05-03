S’pore delivery man gets into dispute with police officer, demands officer’s ID & refuses to give his

Delivery man in Singapore argues with police officer & demands to see ID

On Wednesday (1 May), footage of an altercation between a police officer and a delivery driver in Singapore went viral on Facebook.

The incident reportedly occurred on 9 April at 5.30pm along Yishun Industrial Park A. The description on the Facebook post claimed that the driver had honked at a police car patrolling the area.

He then refused to show his identification (ID), demanding to see the police officer’s instead when pulled over.

Delivery man in Singapore honks at police patrol car

The video, posted to SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook on 1 May, was taken from a series of now-deleted clips on TikTok under the username @benseah951.

It starts with the officer explaining that they had been driving slowly as they were patrolling the area.

The driver then implied that the officer was aggressive, adding that it seemed that he “wanted to fight”. He also denied honking at the police car.

He expressed that the officer’s behaviour “scared” him, to which the officer said that this wasn’t his intention and he had approached him calmly.

The conversation between the two continued with the driver stating that he was recording their dispute for his own purposes.

When asked to disembark from the vehicle so they could talk, the driver did not want to do so.

He also refused to show his ID, instead asking to see the officer’s ID and service number.

Driver refuses to hand over ID

The driver eventually said he would give his own particulars if he could see the officer’s, but refused to let them see his identification card (IC).

He then repeatedly asked for the officer’s service number, despite the latter pointing out that his details, such as his name and rank, were visible on his uniform and lanyard.

The driver already had the details as well as the neighbourhood police post he was from, which was sufficient, said the officer.

In response to one such refusal, the driver said: “I don’t understand why you’re so scared of me.”

The officer then said he could bring the driver back to the station to verify his particulars if he was unwilling to do so there.

Eventually, the driver took out his IC but held it at a distance and refused to hand it over. He then accused the officer of taking it without his permission when the latter reached for it.

The altercation eventually ends with the driver abruptly leaving the scene after telling the officer he would do so if he did not cooperate.

The last video showed that a police report had apparently been made.

Also read: Police Called To Lau Pa Sat Cheers Over Dispute, Staff Refuses To Show ID Upon Questioning

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.