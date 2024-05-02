2 puppies found outside Pasir Ris nursing home leave animal lovers concerned

2 puppies found outside NTUC Health Nursing Home in Pasir Ris

A woman spotted quite an unlikely sight recently in Pasir Ris — two puppies left alone outside the NTUC Health Nursing Home.

Taking to Facebook to highlight the matter, she expressed her hope that someone could help the canines.

2 puppies seen outside NTUC Health Nursing Home in Pasir Ris

On Wednesday (1 May), Facebook user Ms Jamilah shared that she came across two puppies that were seemingly abandoned outside the NTUC Health Nursing Home in Pasir Ris.

They had been lingering in the area where people parked their bicycles outside the home.

She claimed that the puppies were following her. Perhaps taking pity on them, Ms Jamilah stated: “Hope someone will take them.”

A picture showed the forlorn-looking canines, one with a brown coat and the other, white with black patches.

The post has since gained attention on Facebook with nearly 200 shares. In the comments, Ms Jamilah further noted that the black-and-white puppy seemed to have an injury on its tail.

She concluded that it might possibly have a disease.

MS News has reached out to Ms Jamilah for more information.

The post made its way to the Singapore Pet Adoptions & Rehomers Facebook group, where many members offered to find the puppies, pay for their vet bills or even adopt them.

One user who claimed that she had called the nursing home said staff there told her that someone had already picked up the puppies.

Where the puppies are or who they’re with is unclear at the time of writing.

Also read: Corgi puppy seeking forever home in S’pore, S$500 adoption fee applies

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Google Maps.