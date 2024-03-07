Corgi puppy seeking forever home in S’pore, S$500 adoption fee applies

‘Active’, ‘curious’ & utterly adorable 7-month-old corgi puppy up for adoption

Dogs lovers, if you’ve ever wanted a corgi in your life, this could be your chance.

A seven-month-old corgi puppy by the name of Chewie is up for adoption in Singapore.

Warning: he is paw-sitively adorable.

Before you excitedly send in your interest, do note that corgis are not HDB-approved and that an adoption fee applies.

Corgi best suited for those who understand needs of young puppy

Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore (CDAS) posted the adoption notice for Chewie on Facebook on Wednesday (6 March).

The non-profit organisation described the corgi as having a “sweet and independent personality”.

He is also “very active, curious, full of life, and a bit mischievous” — all typical traits of a dog his age.

As such, he would be best suited for a family that’s able to understand and cater to a young puppy’s needs.

Ideally, there should be someone who can spend most of their time at home to help Chewie adjust to his new environment.

CDAS added that it is looking for adopters who are willing to collaborate with a trainer in socialising the pup and helping it understand the human world.

The post does not state where Chewie came from or why he is being put up for adoption.

Adoption fee of S$500 applies

Besides the requirements mentioned above, there are a few things to take note of before submitting your interest in adopting Chewie.

Firstly, there will be an adoption fee of S$500.

Corgis also aren’t HDB-approved. This is because as a herding breed, they may tend to bark a lot and chase after people, potentially causing a disturbance.

They can also be quite high-maintenance as they require frequent walks and have a coat that sheds frequently.

With that all out of the way, interest parties may send CDAS a direct message on Facebook with their details.

Only shortlisted families will receive a response.

